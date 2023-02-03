Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Bullets and Bandaids shares veterans’ experiences
One World Brewing West will host Bullets and Bandaids Volume 4: The Next Steps on Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. The traveling exhibit features artwork and storytelling by over 40 veterans, plus local artists including Ryan O’Sullivan. “It’s incredibly moving and really touching,”...
Mountain Xpress
New meal prep program targets community health
Shaniqua Simuel is on a mission to change lives through food. She is not a nutritionist or a dietitian; instead, she considers herself a community-based advocate and enjoys helping others think about their relationship with food. Last year, Simuel started a whole-food meal preparation program called Change Your Palate following...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville seeks resident input for Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget development
The City of Asheville wants to hear from you! We are kicking off our Fiscal Year 2023-24 (FY24, which runs July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) budget development process by seeking feedback from the community. The first way to engage is to participate in our budget priorities survey. This...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: The evolution of the local vitamin and herb scene
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Bill Cheek, who co-owns Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs with Mike Rogers, shares insights on the most popular vitamin and herbs in Asheville, the changing landscape of the business and ways he stays healthy.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: TDA should pay for McCormick Field upgrades
Regarding the current and future existence of minor league baseball and Asheville [“Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]: The Tourism Development Authority is the party that needs to pony up the money!. No exceptions, no need to discuss,...
Mountain Xpress
MountainTrue and DHHS partner on program to repair failing septic systems
Buncombe and Henderson counties, NC — MountainTrue is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide septic repair grants to qualifying property owners in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Residential properties not close to cities or towns are highly likely to have onsite septic systems. Problems with septic systems usually arise as systems age or when maintenance is neglected. Qualifying property owners can review eligibility requirements and apply for the repair program at https://mountaintrue.org/septic-repair-application/.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Taking heart from messages about beauty
A few years ago, I was walking down the street when I glanced at a telephone pole, and I saw a glint of silver. When I looked closer, I saw that it was a silver sticker with the words “You Are Beautiful” printed on it in black letters.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Build a new stadium with better parking
[Regarding “Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]: For that much money, they should just build a new stadium in a part of town with better parking where they want more people to go. Having to cross Biltmore Avenue...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: The dangerous combination of children and guns
The weapon was a 9 mm handgun legally purchased by the child’s mother. The 6-year-old found the gun on the top shelf in a bedroom closet and shot his teacher last month in Newport News, Va. Sounds shocking, but actually, since 1999, there have been 11 cases in which the person pulling the trigger at school was no older than 10. In most cases, the shooting was unintentional.
