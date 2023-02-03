Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"
"Experience the Magic of Love this Valentine's Day in Grand Rapids"
Photos: ‘Holland on Ice’ returns to Downtown Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Known as the “coolest event on the Lakeshore this winter,” Holland on Ice returned to Downtown Holland on Friday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 4. The annual family-friendly event, hosted free for the Holland community and visitors to enjoy, featured interactive ice sculptures,...
Girl Scout Night with the Griffins
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For over a decade the Grand Rapids Griffins have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Michigan shore to shore. This year is extra special because the Girl Scout Night with the Griffins is also on the same night as Disney Princess night. Girl Scouts and their guests get to enjoy special priced tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to participate in fun pregame activities. Scouts will also receive a special patch that they can request to pick up before the game at the special pregame event.
Snowiest years in Grand Rapids/West Michigan
Bill Steffen is looking back at the five snowiest winters in Grand Rapids and West Michigan history. (Feb. 6, 2023) Bill Steffen is looking back at the five snowiest winters in Grand Rapids and West Michigan history. (Feb. 6, 2023) Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in …. On Sunday, millions of people across the country will tune in to see the Super Bowl and watch its famous commercials. (Feb. 7, 2023) Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in …. A farmhouse at Nelis’...
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland. On Sunday, millions of people across the country will tune in to see the Super Bowl and watch its famous commercials. (Feb. 7, 2023) Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in …. A farmhouse at Nelis’ Dutch...
Looking back at Diana Sieger’s amazing journey
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the past 35 years our next guest has been at the helm of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, helping to grow the organization to what it is today. To say that Diana Sieger is an integral part of our community is an understatement! This past Friday, she announced she’s taking the next step in life and retiring from the foundation. We are thrilled this incredible woman would visit eightWest today!
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
A look into what an orthodontist does every day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people have heard of orthodontics and know the general idea of how the treatments can change your smile but you may not know everything an orthodontist does and what goes into the job every day!. We’re joined by our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeffrey...
Gift someone the gift of chocolate for Valentine’s Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is the month of love and one way to express it is with something delicious: we’re talking chocolate! If you want an amazing chocolate experience, we recommend Patricia’s Chocolate in Grand Haven. Patricia’s specialty confections contain only the freshest ingredients and she wraps them in the most beautiful packaging. It’s really earned her a big following across West Michigan! We love to show off her artistry and give you ideas for Valentine’s Day!
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
Community partners will present equity plan at river restoration meeting
Revitalizing the Grand River continues to be a major project in Grand Rapids. Before any more progress is made, community partners want to lay down the foundation when it comes to equity. (Feb. 5, 2023) Community partners will present equity plan at river …. Revitalizing the Grand River continues to...
Interra Homes has a brand new design center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most exciting parts of building a new home is creating the beautiful interior! Everything from wall colors to cabinets to flooring to plumbing fixtures and lighting and more! It’s fun but it’s a lot to think about! When you build with Interra Homes, part of the process involves going to their brand new design studio which they just completed! It’s bigger, it’s got more samples, and more technology, allowing you to see more options than ever before.
Menopause 101: Advice and tips for adjusting to a new stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Menopause and perimenopause are a part of almost every woman’s life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most women between the ages of 45 and 55 experience menopause as “a natural part of biological aging.”. When this life change rolls around, it may...
Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several months’
The trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Chris Schurr for the death of Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start in March, but legal experts say that’s very unlikely. (Feb. 5, 2023) Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several …. The trial against former Grand Rapids police...
Consumers Energy: Upgrades leading to fewer outages
Consumers Energy says there were nearly 20% fewer customer outages last year compared to 2021.
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming. (Feb. 6, 2023) Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’. A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being...
How your tax strategy may impact your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are well into February so tax season is now underway! If you’re looking ahead to retirement, have you considered how your tax strategy may impact your income?. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, has some important advice!. >>>Take a look!
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township. (Feb. 6, 2023) A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township. (Feb. 6, 2023) ‘Complete hoax’: Fake school threats called in around …. A rash...
Develop a playbook for success in retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s almost that time of year – the big game is just on the horizon! Just like these teams using a playbook on the field for success, our next guests say that you can develop your own playbook for success in retirement.
Motion filed to dismiss Schurr civil suit
Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Patrick Lyoya's family. (Feb. 6, 2023) Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Patrick Lyoya's family. (Feb. 6, 2023)
