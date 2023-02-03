PITTSBURGH — Clouds have built in across the area with a couple of raindrops trying to make it to the ground north of the city. Outside of a quick light shower, we remain dry tonight with a couple of raindrops/snowflakes possible overnight. We are dry and colder Monday, but still above normal. Another system arrives late Tuesday to bring a couple more light showers. Our next, good chance at rain is Thursday when a cold front brings scattered showers and ushers in a cool down into the weekend. Another system brings a rain/snow chance on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO