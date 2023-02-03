Harrison eyes $640,000 sewer upgrades near Sylvan Park Pool

The Harrison commissioners are eyeing a $640,000 sewer project to help ease overflows in the neighborhoods near Sylvan Park Pool.

The Little Bull Creek sanitary sewer upgrade is being done to comply with a years-old consent decree from the federal government.

“It is a complicated project, but we hope to have it under construction this year,” Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

Money for the project will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress.

Federal money for the work was included in the township’s $6.3 million budget.

The project is hemmed on one side by Sylvan Avenue and Lowell Street and on the other end by Brook Alley and Parkway Avenue.

The neighborhoods sit below Route 28 just off Burtner Road.

Work will target two sewer upgrades, one of which includes 1,110 feet of sewer line and related infrastructure.

Crews will enlarge the pipe from a 10-inch to 15-inch diameter. That section runs from a manhole on Sylvan Park property along a stream behind the pool parking lots, and then up to the intersection of Lowell and Roe streets.

The second section of the project targets about 915 feet of sewer pipe and will upgrade it from 18- to 24-inch pipes.

The pipe sits on the other side of the pool and runs through Brook Alley and up Parkway Avenue to Pearl Street.

The Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority is working to secure necessary environmental permits.

“There are many property easements, but when these are completed and we get the final engineering details, it will go out to bid,” Dizard said.