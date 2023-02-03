Read full article on original website
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Lenora Mulder, 95, Sheldon
SHELDON—Lenora Faye Mulder, age 95, of the Sheldon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023, at the Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, Iowa, with the Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Private...
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Ronald Horn, 89, formerly of Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—Ronald John Horn, 89, Worthington, MN, formerly of Larchwood, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, MN, after a short illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at United Church of Christ in Larchwood. Burial will be at Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Larchwood.
Boyden man arrested for OWI near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
Info sought on NWC billboard canvas theft
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a Northwestern College billboard canvas at the intersection of 470th Street and Jackson Avenue, one mile south of Orange City. The canvas is valued at approximately $700. The crime is thought to have occurred Monday-Saturday,...
Keep Aim Boutique growing in new Sutherland home
SUTHERLAND—A boutique shop is not the place you would think of guys flocking to, but Shelly Zimmer and Jamie Riedemann predict that they will pour in less than a month from now after putting off the purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift for weeks. “Happens every year,” Riedemann...
Letter: Life isn’t like it was on grandfather’s farmland
As a young boy living on the north side of Sheldon, I remember our neighbors’ chicken coop. She had several dozen chickens. All raised within the city limits. I also remember my grandpa and grandma’s home place. As small farmers they raised hogs, chickens, beef and dairy cattle. They also grew strawberries, grapes, apples and several varieties of vegetables. Supplementing their diets with wild game.
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Pride resident cited for hitting staffer
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on a charge of assault. The arrest of 26-year-old William Matthew Parker stemmed from him punching a Pride Group female staff member in the face after being told he could not crush up his medication, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland
SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash
ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
Ocheyedan man arrested for OWI in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 43-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher J. Arndt stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt for an equipment violation on 10th Street near Eighth Avenue in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Peoples Bank leaders talk local roots
ROCK VALLEY—Doing its best to live up to its name, Peoples Bank prides itself on community connections. The 10-branch bank that got its start in Lester was chartered by the state and opened in 1945. It moved its headquarters in 1977 to Rock Valley, where Dale Kooima sits as the main location’s president.
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
New program readying students for business life
SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
Verna Stettnichs, 83, George
GEORGE—Verna Mae Stettnichs, 83, George, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in George. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at funeral home.
