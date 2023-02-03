Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Sharks vs. Lightning prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
Who’s ready for some more hockey action on this Tuesday? In this edition, the San Jose Sharks will make the long trek east to battle it out with the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Sharks-Lightning prediction and pick will come true.
Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics
CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have much time to mourn their recent loss to the New York Knicks. A huge matchup with the Boston Celtics awaits them. It’s the perfect chance for the Sixers to prove that their recent stretch of success is more than just beating up on inferior teams. The Celtics […] The post Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Nothing’s forced’: Kyrie Irving speaks out on playing with Luka Doncic after Mavs trade
The Dallas Mavericks-Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving-led trade became official on Monday. Irving is expected to serve in a pivotal role alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavs’ backcourt. Dallas’ new guard broke his silence in regards to playing with Doncic. “As much as I can lead alongside him, there’s...
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 2 stipulations that won’t pause Lakers Thunder game if LeBron James passes Kareem
Pretty much the entire sporting world is on high alert on Tuesday as LeBron James looks to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder. We all fully expect the NBA to acknowledge that momentous occasion if and when LeBron actually does it on Tuesday night. However, it seems that there could be a couple of major hiccups that are standing in the way.
RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause
Jonathan Toews has never played for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks in all the years he’s had in the NHL so far. That could change soon, though, if he ultimately waives his no-move clause and lets the Blackhawks send him elsewhere. It’s all on Jonathan Toews whether he’d make that decision ahead of […] The post RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ odds for 36+ points vs. Thunder to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time points record
Can tonight be the night that LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? The King is just 36 points away from passing the legend, and he plays a favorable opponent Tuesday night. LeBron and the Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night and the odds for him to pass Kareem is...
Willie Green sparks optimism for Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram ahead of All-Star break
With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram missing a bunch of games in the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are having a hard time keeping up with the best teams. That being said, they are still inside the play-in tournament picture, currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference. They have a chance to improve […] The post Willie Green sparks optimism for Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram ahead of All-Star break appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Alex Caruso playing vs. Grizzlies?
Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks pushed their chips all in for this season, trading with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Kyrie Irving. In return, the Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. With this new addition, the Mavericks announce themselves as a contender for the title, and the oddsmakers appear to be in agreement. […] The post Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Grizzlies?
Chicago Bulls star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan put together a fairly forgettable performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He scored 19 points — on 8-for-17 shooting from the field and 0-for-1 behind the three-point arc — dished out five assists and came up with one steal in a decisive 128-104 Bulls win. Still, when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan will surely want to know: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Celtics must offer Nets ahead of deadline
The Boston Celtics will have to pay the Brooklyn Nets a king’s ransom in order to acquire Kevin Durant by the NBA trade deadline. Particularly in light of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks, a KD deal definitely looks more feasible today than it did before. The Celtics must make the most of this chance. Sure, Boston is the top team in the entire league right now, but would they really pass on the chance to land someone like KD? A fearsome foursome of Jayson Tatum, KD, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart would be unstoppable. Here we will look at the Celtics’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook jumped as favorite in Sixth Man of the Year race
All eyes are on LeBron James as he is set to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. However, Russell Westbrook has been in a lot of conversations as the trade deadline is this Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers are more than likely to keep Russ, as he has done...
RUMOR: Nuggets, Pistons emerge as suitors for Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The New York Knicks have had no shortage of suitors for promising young wing Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline and two more teams have joined the fray. In what has become the buzzword for insiders, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the Denver Nuggets have “registered some interest” in trading for Reddish. Begley […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets, Pistons emerge as suitors for Knicks’ Cam Reddish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Kevin Durant trade to Celtics isn’t happening before deadline
A potential trade sending Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics has been rumored for years now, but it’ll likely remain a fantasy. Ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, there were reports of the reigning Eastern Conference champions showing interest in Durant, yet those talks have been dismissed by many. Boston was checking on Durant’s […] The post Why Kevin Durant trade to Celtics isn’t happening before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing some good basketball these days, and with the NBA’s trade deadline looming, it doesn’t appear Daryl Morey wants to mess with the team chemistry. Sitting at his chair as president of basketball operations, things look promising for Daryl Morey, and as he looks at the pool of players who may […] The post Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Dejounte Murray playing vs. Pelicans?
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray starred against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He scored 28 points — on 10-for-21 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three — dished out ten assists, blocked two shots, and came up with a steal in the 128-108 Hawks loss. So when the Hawks travel […] The post Is Dejounte Murray playing vs. Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Grant Williams trade buzz is picking up before deadline
The NBA trade deadline is almost upon us, but the Boston Celtics still haven’t made a move. However, there are rumblings of Celtics forward Grant Williams being dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith. Smith says “chatter” regarding a potential trade involving Williams is starting to pick up. Smith even discussed Williams’ […] The post Why Grant Williams trade buzz is picking up before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
