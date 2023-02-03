The Boston Celtics will have to pay the Brooklyn Nets a king’s ransom in order to acquire Kevin Durant by the NBA trade deadline. Particularly in light of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks, a KD deal definitely looks more feasible today than it did before. The Celtics must make the most of this chance. Sure, Boston is the top team in the entire league right now, but would they really pass on the chance to land someone like KD? A fearsome foursome of Jayson Tatum, KD, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart would be unstoppable. Here we will look at the Celtics’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO