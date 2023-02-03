Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
Kait 8
Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County babies in need got a much-needed donation from a local mom. The health department said in a news release Monday that the Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary had received its first donation of breast milk. The donation totaled 575 ounces, or...
Kait 8
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fear of fumes came to Jonesboro after a car accident led to a gas leak Monday. Many people were forced to leave their homes and jobs for their safety. It all started at around 7:30 Monday night in what was an hours-long process to avoid...
neareport.com
Gas main break forces evacuation in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities with fire and police departments were working to evacuate an area of Jonesboro after a gas line ruptured from being struck by a car Monday. Jonesboro 911 Dispatch sent out the alert of the need to evacuate the area of 4000 to 5000 block of E Highland due to gas main break per Jonesboro Fire Department.
Kait 8
You can help make wishes come true, this Friday, Feb. 10 »
(JONESBORO RADIO GROUP/KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas. A wish come true...
Kait 8
Students raising money for wishes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - International Studies Magnet School is dedicating a week to the Make-a-Wish foundation. Assistant Principal Paige Vick said it’s a week the school looks forward to. The school has been able to grant wishes for its own students. Vick said over the last ten years, the...
Kait 8
Feb. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are staring the week off dry and warm. We are starting this Monday morning off with some fog in areas. As that clears up, skies will cloud up heading into the afternoon. Strong...
Kait 8
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation. The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first...
talkbusiness.net
Home, shopping center top recent Craighead County property deals
Tedder Properties LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.85 million to buy a residential home development on Craighead County Road 7276. The deal was completed Dec...
Kait 8
A-State alumni couple donates $50k to Black Student Association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple that met and got married while attending A-State in the 1970′s are giving back by supporting the Black Student Association (BSA) with a $50,000 donation. According to Arkansas State University, Dr. Thomas and Billye Hill’s gift to the BSA will go toward creating...
Kait 8
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population. For the...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49. According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland. No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or...
Kait 8
BRTC students working with NASA
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station. According to a news release, NASA provided the blueprints and students used a computer program to design a 3-d layout and use a 3-d printer to complete the project. They will now move forward by building 11 more.
Kait 8
Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended. The shooting left one dead and four others injured. Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he...
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
Kait 8
Qualifying for long-term acute hospital care
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Continued Care Hospital is a long-term acute care facility in Jonesboro. They offer longer stays than traditional hospitals and help patients transition from hospital to home or a long-term rehab placement. Kirsten Ditto is talking with several members of the ACCH team to learn about...
Kait 8
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve minutes of each other, according to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The first crash involved two vehicles at 12:11 a.m. on Highway 69 on...
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
Kait 8
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
KYTV
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
Comments / 1