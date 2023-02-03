ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Second man charged in 2022 murder of 41-year-old chef at CTA station

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgviV_0kbUY4KH00

CHICAGO — A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery at a CTA station in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked.

Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. and charged with killing Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6.

A week after the attack, another man, Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with the murder. It was not known how the two were related. Both face murder and armed robbery charges.

Authorities have said Byrnes left a restaurant he managed around 10:55 p.m. and went to catch a train at the LaSalle/Van Buren stop at 121. W. Van Buren St. Surveillance footage then shows two people approach Byrnes.

After hitting him in the face and chest and knocking him to the ground, the two briefly walked away, then returned and began dragging Byrnes as Anthony Rawls kicked and swung at him, prosecutors said.

Anthony Rawls then pinned Byrnes to a pillar at the station while Darnell Rawls stabbed him in the upper body, authorities said. A witness called 911 after hearing “grunting noises” and watching the two run south on LaSalle.

Byrnes was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead from stab wounds to his neck, chest and back.

Detectives reviewed video that showed the attackers jumping into a Monte Carlo registered to Anthony Rawls, prosecutors said. Video and license plate readers were used to track the car to his home in Washington Park, where Byrnes’ phone pinged and was discovered in an alley.

Anthony Rawls was arrested days after the attack but Darnell Rawls remained at large until he was located in Louisville, police said.

Police say Anthony Rawls has confessed to stealing Byrnes’ phone and cash, then cast “most of the blame” on Darnell Rawls though he admitted to striking Byrnes and holding him up during the stabbing.

Anthony Rawls told police Byrnes “should not have fought back,” police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man critical following stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck....
CHICAGO, IL
Lansing Daily

11-Year-Old Was Shot at Gas Station, and Mom Says ‘I Need a Miracle’ as Girl Clings to Life

An 11-year-old Chicago girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the face as an innocent bystander in a crossfire, while authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting. Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting with her family in their car at a BP gas station on Monday when three men she did not know … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in South Side parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death

The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
GARY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy