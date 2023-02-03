Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.

22 HOURS AGO