The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives Sequel
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.
hypebeast.com
The Shed Spotlights the Culture and Struggle of the Yanomami People
On view in New York until April 16. For over 50 years, artist and activist Claudia Andujar has documented daily life of the Yanomami people native to Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Instead of presenting an anthropological lens, which is often the approach for journalistic coverage on indigenous peoples native to the region, Andujar developed a lifelong connection that has allowed her to document an intimate portrait on the culture and struggles of Yanomami life.
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham's Eroded Car Sculptures Are Going on View at LA's Petersen Automotive Museum
Making a pit stop later this month. Daniel Arsham‘s collection of eroded cars is officially going on view in Los Angeles later this month at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The new exhibit, titled Arsham Auto Motive, will feature an array of contemporary and thought-provoking sculptures and posters created by the artist.
hypebeast.com
MASA Galeria Opens its First-Ever Permanent Space
After five years of hosting satellite exhibitions, MASA Galeria has opened its first-ever permanent space. Choosing to settle in the heart of Mexico City, founders Age Salajõe, Héctor Esrawe, and Brian Thoreen selected a centuries-old building, which was once home to “art visionary” Federico Sánchez Fogarty.
hypebeast.com
Daniel Rybakken Unveils Debut Collection with Vestre
During this year’s Stockholm Furniture Fair, Norwegian brand Vestre is presenting its first-ever collaboration with designer Daniel Rybakken. Named “Ypsilon” the collection centers on the humble bench, and has seen Gothenburg-based Rybakken put his own spin on this piece of archetypical street furniture. Rybakken actually had the...
hypebeast.com
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 U.S. and European Tour Dates
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially heading out on tour this spring and summer, with a string of shows booked in the U.S. and Europe in support of their 2022 album, Cool It Down. The reunited band will kick off their travels in Washington, DC, on May 5, before traveling...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Debuts Monochromatic "Ghost Pieces" for SS23
As part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Stone Island has debuted a range of “Ghost Pieces,” or totally-monochromatic apparel items that are based on the concept of camouflage. Across the collection, Stone Island’s badge has been transformed into special mono-color versions that blend with their respective garment. This...
hypebeast.com
Step into the World of Dora the Explorer With MSCHF's Big Red Boots
For MSCHF‘s latest drop, the unruly American art collective brings the cartoon world to life with a pair of Big Red Boots. Taking inspiration from the footwear of Dora the Explorer’s best friend Boots, the cartoonish footwear features a simple, purposefully detail-less design. The only branding accents can be found on the grooved bottoms displaying subtle MSCHF text.
