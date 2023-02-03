ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Man wanted in double homicide in Green Bay arrested in Arkansas

By Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man accused of stabbing two women to death in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday in Mississippi County, Arkansas, police say.

Richard Sotka Jr., 48, who is still being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center , is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to our sister station in Green Bay, Sotka had been dating one of the women and admitted to killing both victims Sunday morning inside a home in Green Bay’s east side. Autopsies showed both women had been stabbed multiple times.

WFRV said detectives from Green Bay traveled to the Mississippi County jail to interview Sotka.

They said Sotka also faces stalking charges in a neighboring Wisconsin county and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He has also been charged with jumping bail and removing an ankle monitor.

There is no word on when Sotka will be transported back to Green Bay. The victims he’s accused of killing have not been identified.

