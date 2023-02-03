ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

VISALIA, Calif.( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen.

On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members.

RELATED: 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Deputies arrived on the scene seven minutes later and reported discovering two people dead. It was later learned that a 911 call came from a surviving victim of the shooting who had not been hurt and had been hiding.

2 arrests made in Operation Nightmare, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

According to Sheriff Boudreaux, the deputies then found a third deceased victim in the doorway of the home. As deputies continued to search the area they found multiple victims in the area of the property. There were victims inside and outside of the home. One of the victims was still alive, says Sheriff Boudreaux. Deputies immediately started CPR and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

RELATED: ‘Arrests will be made’: Sheriff Boudreaux on Goshen homicides

The victims of the shooting have all been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office:

  • 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr.
  • 19-year-old Marcos Parraz
  • 49-year-old Jennifer Analla
  • 72-year-old Rosa Parraz
  • 16-year-old Alissa Parraz
  • 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.

The investigation is being assisted by resources provided by the ATF, DEA, FBI, Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and the California Department of Corrections. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

Comments / 7

Roberto Hernandez
4d ago

i have zero tolerance be for child killers people like that are not of Gods people and people like that gotta go period.😡

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

