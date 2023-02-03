ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested in Dallas Zoo monkey theft connected to clouded leopard incident

By Sage Sowels, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday. The man was also linked to the clouded leopard and langur monkey incidents at the zoo, according to police.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

He was also charged with two counts of burglary to a building in connection to the langur monkeys and clouded leopard cases involving enclosures that were cut. Police said that investigators determined that Irvin was linked to those cases.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows emperor tamarin monkeys Bella and Finn at the zoo on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The disappearance Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, of the two monkeys and the discovery that their enclosure had been cut were the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo over the last few weeks, which has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. The two small monkeys, who were found in an abandoned house Tuesday, Jan. 31, after being taken from the Dallas Zoo, lost a bit of weight during their ordeal but show no signs of injury, the zoo said Wednesday. (Dallas Zoo via AP)

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said Irvin has not been linked to the death of the vulture.

Greg Hudson, Dallas Zoo President and CEO, called these times “unprecedented” and thanked Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Zoo staff.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible.

