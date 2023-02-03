Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWhite Lake Charter Township, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland News
Related
MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 12 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until the poll closes at 9 a.m. on Friday.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 7
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here are scores of Jackson-area games for Monday, February 6
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Monday, February 6. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from the Feb. 4-5 weekend
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55 (Feb. 4)
MLive.com
Greenhills tennis coach Eric Gajar adds Hall of Fame induction to lengthy resume
Eric Gajar has accomplished a great deal during his head coaching career in the game of tennis. And late last month the Ann Arbor Greenhills coach added another accomplishment to his already lengthy resume as he was inducted into the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association (MHSTeCA) Hall of Fame.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan teams entering important stretch of regular season
It was a good weekend for Michigan athletics. The men’s and women’s basketball teams each beat a rival, while the hockey team swept its series. With about a month left in the regular season, the teams are playing for different things. We discuss the latest results and what to watch for going forward on the latest episode of the Wolverine Confidential podcast.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Christian edges Michigan Collegiate in wild boys hoops finish
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A crazy game had an even crazier finish. Grand Rapids Christian big man Jaylan Ouwinga scored with 0.3 seconds left in double overtime on a controversial call as the Eagles came out on top with a 55-53 win over Warren Michigan Collegiate in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College on Saturday.
MLive.com
What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?
Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes A.J. Hoggard can spark late-season run
NEW YORK – Michigan State has seen A.J. Hoggard at his best this year, when the junior point guard went more than a month while barely turning the ball over and had the Spartans’ offense operating at a high level. For the Spartans to break out of a...
MLive.com
On an inconsistent Michigan team, Kobe Bufkin is steadying presence
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard and Chris Holtmann were shaking hands on the sideline when a referee’s whistle redirected their attention. Michigan had possession. Ohio State, down 10, was content to let the game’s final 25 seconds run out. That’s when Kobe Bufkin had, in his words, “too...
MLive.com
Down a star player, Michigan basketball still posts perfect week, soars in poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team won both of its games this past week and moved up six spots in Monday’s AP top-25 poll to No. 12. Michigan did it without star guard Laila Phelia, who was sidelined with a lower leg injury and remains day to day. After...
MLive.com
Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers
NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (2/5/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for a winning streak for the first time in a month against a Big Ten rival. The Wolverines host a slumping Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) | Paramount+. Michigan bounced back from a...
Comments / 0