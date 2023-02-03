ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Here are scores of Jackson-area games for Monday, February 6

JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Monday, February 6. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan teams entering important stretch of regular season

It was a good weekend for Michigan athletics. The men’s and women’s basketball teams each beat a rival, while the hockey team swept its series. With about a month left in the regular season, the teams are playing for different things. We discuss the latest results and what to watch for going forward on the latest episode of the Wolverine Confidential podcast.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?

Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

On an inconsistent Michigan team, Kobe Bufkin is steadying presence

ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard and Chris Holtmann were shaking hands on the sideline when a referee’s whistle redirected their attention. Michigan had possession. Ohio State, down 10, was content to let the game’s final 25 seconds run out. That’s when Kobe Bufkin had, in his words, “too...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers

NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy