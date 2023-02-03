Charges: 16-year-old boy took gun to school, posted about it on social media

Charges: 16-year-old brought gun to school, posted about it on social media 01:09

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he allegedly took a loaded handgun to school.

According to the juvenile petition, on Jan. 24, the boy posted an Instagram story and Snapchat of himself holding a black handgun with an auto switch and extended magazine.

Two days later, he posted another Instagram story with the same gun. The caption reads "Playing crazy buttons in school won't go out like tyjuann." Police say "crazy buttons" refers to firearms with fully automatic switches. Another student from his high school can be seen in the video with another gun, documents say.

When interviewed, administrators at Career Pathways High School confirmed the Instagram story was taken in the high school's bathroom.

Later that day, the teen posted another Instagram story showing himself carrying the gun in a grey backpack outside of his St. Paul apartment complex.

Police obtained a search warrant and apprehended the boy on Monday as he was getting off the school bus. He was carrying the same grey backpack, and inside, officers found the gun with a live round in the chamber. The gun did not have a serial number, the petition says.

The boy faces one count of possessing a pistol while underage, and one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.