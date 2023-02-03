ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Here's what weekend forecast shows for upcoming Valley storm

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
 4 days ago
More rain is in the forecast for Central California, so be prepared for potentially slick roads and travel delays.

The precipitation should reach Merced, Mariposa and Yosemite Park by Saturday evening before pushing southward through the night. For Visalia and Tulare, most of the rain should fall late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

“A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday,” the National Weather Service Hanford said. “A stronger system is expected Saturday night and Sunday, bringing light rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the high Sierra [Nevada].”

Rain amounts will be 1/10 of an inch or less in the majority of areas; however, a few locations in the north and in the east may see even more rain, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service Hanford.

Rain for Visalia and Tulare could hit .35 inches.

Areas in the Sierra Nevada from Fresno County northward may see anywhere between half an inch of rain to one and one-quarter inches of rain; a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected in the higher elevations of Tulare County's foothills.

Sand and bags are available for Visalia residents at the self-serve sand station on Cain Street, between Goshen Avenue and Main Street. The sand station will stay open 24 hours a day during the storm. Residents need to bring their own shovels. There is a limit of eight sandbags per home.

Snow is also on the forecast for areas around 6,000 feet and above in the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, before dropping to 4,000 feet Sunday. Areas above 7,000 feet may see anywhere between 6 and 12 inches of snow.

Subfreezing temperatures throughout the San Joaquin appear to be over for now. Forecasts show temperatures are expected to hover between the high-30s and mid-60s over the weekend.

Dry weather is anticipated for most of Central California after Tuesday but fog could follow the rain.

Record rain reported in January

Nine atmospheric rivers fell between Dec. 26 and Jan 17, five of which were measured as "strong" or "greater magnitude," according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes.

Atmospheric rivers can also be measured as "weak," "extreme," and "exceptional."

Multiple areas throughout California reported record amounts of rain during January following the intense storms.

January 2023 is the fifth wettest month of January in Merced since precipitation records began in 1899, according to the National Weather Service Hanford.

Multiple areas snapped daily records dating back to the early 1900s following a series of atmospheric storms on Jan. 10, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

For example, Merced received 1.80 inches of rain, an inch above the old record established in 1907. Fresno received 1.53 inches of rain, breaking the city's old record of 0.57 inches, set in 1930. Hanford also broke its 1979 record of 0.82 inches after receiving 1.30 inches of rain.

California wasn’t the only area to snap daily and monthly records. According to the Global Historical Climatological Network, more than 27,400 stations throughout the United States reported daily precipitation records over the last 30 days.

