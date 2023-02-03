D.A. Davidson Continues Its Strategic Expansion of Debt Advisory Coverage with New Hire Clinton Miyazono, Managing Director

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023--

D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Clinton Miyazono has joined as a Managing Director in the Debt Advisory Group in the Chicago office, where he will be responsible for expanding the group’s Midwest footprint and national coverage initiatives.

Clinton has 15 years of experience working with closely held, publicly traded, and sponsor-backed companies across various industries. He brings unique expertise to the team, having worked as both a lender and advisor to middle-market businesses.

“The growth of our Capital Advisory team, which now consists of six senior bankers, continues to be one of our key strategic initiatives at D.A. Davidson. Clinton joins the team at a time when we continue to invest in expanding our Debt Advisory and Financial Sponsors Coverage capabilities,” said Rory McKinney, President of Equity Capital Markets at D.A. Davidson. “We have a track record of advising companies at every stage of growth. Our mission is to provide clients with expert advice and seamless execution of their long-term strategic and financial objectives.”

“In today’s more challenging economic backdrop, our Debt Advisory team is helping private and public companies optimize their capital structures in order to provide increased flexibility to navigate through this economic cycle. Clinton will play a critical role in enhancing D.A. Davidson’s coverage of middle-market private equity firms and will deliver the full capabilities of the firm, including mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and equity capital markets services,” commented Amy Johnson, Head of Debt Advisory at D.A. Davidson.

“I am thrilled to join a rapidly growing team with extensive relationships throughout the middle market. I look forward to partnering with D.A. Davidson’s leading sector coverage bankers to deliver our clients a wider suite of advisory services spanning the capital structure,” remarked Clinton Miyazono, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

Most recently, Clinton was at FocalPoint Partners/B. Riley Securities, where he spent six years originating and executing private credit transactions. Prior to FocalPoint Partners, Clinton worked in sponsor coverage at PNC, where he assisted in the sourcing, structuring, and underwriting of more than $1 billion of aggregate commitments. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

