Selena Gomez skipped the 2023 Grammys in favor of a fashionable girls' night out with Nicola Peltz Beckham. Whether they're staying in or going out, the fast friends aren't afraid to make a fashion statement. That again proved to be the case when they wore matching faux-fur bucket hats for a cozy dinner date. With martinis in hand, the two stars and actors posed for photos in what appeared to be '90s-inspired hats from the New York–based brand Colin LoCascio. They both styled the statement accessories with black sweaters and hoop earrings.

20 HOURS AGO