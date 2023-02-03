ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Do Babies Start Walking? The Answer Isn't as Simple as You'd Expect

As your baby inches closer to their first birthday, you may be wondering when they'll take their first steps. The truth is, there's quite a range: according to the Cleveland Clinic, babies can start walking as early as nine months, but it's also normal for babies to walk much later — around 17 or 18 months.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Sip Martinis in Matching Y2K Hats

Selena Gomez skipped the 2023 Grammys in favor of a fashionable girls' night out with Nicola Peltz Beckham. Whether they're staying in or going out, the fast friends aren't afraid to make a fashion statement. That again proved to be the case when they wore matching faux-fur bucket hats for a cozy dinner date. With martinis in hand, the two stars and actors posed for photos in what appeared to be '90s-inspired hats from the New York–based brand Colin LoCascio. They both styled the statement accessories with black sweaters and hoop earrings.
