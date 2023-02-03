ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Hair Stylists Say This Celeb-Approved Hairstyle Is A Great Way To Go Gray Seamlessly

While going gray may feel scary, gray hair is no longer the taboo it used to be. There are so many ways to gracefully and seamlessly settle into the hue. The latest in gray innovation is herringbone highlights. Similar to gray blending, which is a hairstyle that offsets or accentuates gray strands by mixing in extra pieces of highlights and balayage. This creates a more natural, easy way to settle into your beautiful gray hair. We spoke with Lisa Abbey, hairstylist, and founder and CEO of Flygirl Beauty Brands LLC and Strength x Beauty Clean Hair Care about herringbone highlights and how this genius technique is a great way to embrace your grays. Read on to learn more!
Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering

Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair

Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
20 Haircut Ideas For Long Hair: Best Sleek And Trendy Looks

While having long hair can come with its challenges (more time spent styling, detangling, etc.), it’s definitely worth if if you’re a fan of versatility when it comes to your tresses, and the ability to pull off a plethora of trends and s...
5 Heatless Curling Techniques To Boost Volume–They Even Work On Thinning Hair!

Curls and waves are forever in style — a classic that some of us are born with, and others of us chase. The problem with the chase part is that if you have stick-straight hair or thinning hair, achieving a full head of curls can be time-consuming and even damaging, depending on the methods that you resort to trying. Adding heat to a style technique is a surefire way to speed up its results and it can make it a lot easier to go from straight to beach waves or retro curls. But relying on hot rollers every day can cause your hair to become dry, more brittle, and more vulnerable to split ends and breakage.
Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’

Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
For A No-Makeup Makeup Look, Use Concealer To Highlight Your Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. No-makeup makeup is dominating social media, with the hashtag amassing well over 700 million views on TikTok alone. "No-makeup makeup is makeup that you wear that just slightly enhances your features in a very natural and minimal way," makeup artist Lindsay Katsuk informed Ipsy, adding, "No-makeup makeup has many different interpretations, but for me, it's highlighting what's already there. For people who want to 'look like themselves but polished,' no-makeup makeup is the way to go." Best of all, you don't need "Euphoria"-level makeup skills or even added extras to perfect the look — just a few products and maybe a beauty blender.
Jennifer Lopez's Lip Gloss Nails Take Center Stage at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez is synonymous with classic glam at this point. On Feb. 5, the actor attended the 2023 Grammys wearing a Gucci dress, loose waves in her hair, and most importantly, diamond-accented lip gloss nails. Lopez's nails were filed into a soft-oval shape and painted a pale pink color using...
Hold Up—Does Vinegar Really Lock in Hair Dye?

Vinegar is a multi-faceted tool. It can be used to clean, cook, and keep unwanted pests out of the garden. But did you know that it can also be used on your hair?. Don’t act too fast, though. Vinegar is available in many variations, and when it comes to using it on hair—particularly dyed hair—those variations matter. As it turns out, it's a matter of chemistry, really. To help us make sense of it all, we tapped board-certified trichologist Penny James and celebrity colorist Justin Anderson. Keep reading to find out what they have to say about how vinegar can impact the health of our strands, scalp, and hair color.
