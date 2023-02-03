Way back in 2018, the "Three Identical Strangers" documentary shocked viewers around the world as it told the story of three triplets who were separated at birth. The film chronicled the journey of Robert Shafran, Eddy Galland, and David Kellman as they discovered that they were identical triplets who were placed with different adoptive families as part of a scientific experiment. Now, their story is being turned into a limited TV series under Sony Pictures Television, with Ben Stiller in talks to star as all three brothers.

