Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Rudd Says His Two Kids Aren't That Impressed By His MCU Gig
Hollywood's sweetheart Paul Rudd is everything: actor, comedian, husband, and father of two. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor has been married to his wife, Julie Yaeger, since 2003, and they share a daughter and a son. If you assumed Paul was one of those dads who loves to have fun with his kids, is super devoted to his family, and is a big fan of dad jokes, you'd be absolutely correct. The former Sexiest Man Alive is a real treasure!
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Bring Their Son Dylan to the "Ant-Man 3" Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones may be the matriarch of a notorious family in "Wednesday," but her real-life family is also pretty one of a kind. Zeta-Jones is married to fellow megastar Michael Douglas, and the couple attended the premiere of his newest Marvel movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," on Feb. 6 with their son Dylan in tow.
Rita Ora Says She and Taika Waititi Were Friends For Years Before They Fell in Love
It seems Rita Ora is still in the honeymoon phase of her relationship with her husband Taika Waititi. The "You Only Love Me" singer recently confirmed her marriage to the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director, who has two children from a previous relationship, after sparking rumors of their nuptials in August 2022. She showed off her emerald wedding ring during a Feb. 1 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."
Salma Hayek's Dating History Includes Edward Norton and Josh Lucas
Salma Hayek has long been regarded as one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood. The star rose to fame in Tinsel Town after starring in 1996's "From Dusk Till Dawn," and has continued to expand her résumé, appearing in films like "Wild Wild West," "Dogma," and "Frida," the latter of which garnered critical acclaim. Most recently, Hayek is the voice of Kitty Softpaws in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and stars alongside Channing Tatum as Maxandra Mendoza in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," set to release on Feb. 10.
Ben Stiller in Talks to Play the Titular Triplets in the "Three Identical Strangers" Series
Way back in 2018, the "Three Identical Strangers" documentary shocked viewers around the world as it told the story of three triplets who were separated at birth. The film chronicled the journey of Robert Shafran, Eddy Galland, and David Kellman as they discovered that they were identical triplets who were placed with different adoptive families as part of a scientific experiment. Now, their story is being turned into a limited TV series under Sony Pictures Television, with Ben Stiller in talks to star as all three brothers.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0