Rinya Nakamura explains that extra Henderson-on-Bisping-like punch on Toshiomi Kazama
LAS VEGAS – Rinya Nakamura beat Toshiomi Kazama with a first-round knockout Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Nakamura, who won the “Road to the UFC” bantamweight tournament. Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura.
UFC Opening Performance Institute in Mexico
View the original article to see embedded media. UFC has announced plans to open an MMA training and development facility in Mexico City, Mexico. Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, the UFC Performance Institute will serve as a training space designed to develop mixed martial artists from Mexico. When the structure of the building is completed, it will be approximately the same size as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, which opened in 2017.
