A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.

13 HOURS AGO