Today in Broome County Court, an Endwell man was sentenced to 8 years in state prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Resisting Arrest.
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal […]
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men following a larceny in the Town of Union.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man accused of murder on Elmira's southside in January has now been indicted. According to a Chemung County Grand Jury, 29-year-old Shamel Swan was indicted on a second degree murder charge and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The charge stems from an...
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
I see it every day, but I don't really see it. 'It' is the inspection sticker on the windshield of my vehicle. What I need to do and sometimes forget, is to look at the expiration date. I will admit, I have gone a few days (or weeks) past the...
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
