Google details Bard, its ChatGPT rival
Google announced several efforts to power search and other products using generative AI systems, including Bard, a conversational system conceptually similar to ChatGPT. Between the lines: Google has long been working on such systems but faces pressure to show it is making progress amid all the attention on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT and similar projects.
Microsoft details its AI-infused Bing reboot
Microsoft on Tuesday announced its long-expected effort to bring OpenAI's technology to more of its products, including the Bing search engine and Edge browser. Why it matters: Microsoft trails Google significantly in the search business and thus has more to gain, and less to lose, if the market shifts dramatically.
Latent Technology raises $2.1M to bring generative AI to video games
Latent Technology, a U.K.-based startup that’s building AI-based tech for developing video games, has raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with Bitkraft also participating. Why it matters: So-called "generative AI" technology is taking the tech world by storm with the promise of...
Residents weigh in on Microsoft's decision to halt project
Atlanta's west side residents say they were surprised to learn that Microsoft will halt plans to build a new campus on 90 acres in the Grove Park community. Driving the news: First reported last week by Bisnow, Microsoft says it made a decision to pause development on the land due to the current economic climate.
