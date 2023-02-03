Read full article on original website
Maquon woman charged with concealing body in Knox County faces new charges, including murder
MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon, Illinois woman accused of hiding a dead body in a Knox County storage unit now faces additional charges, including first-degree murder. According to court documents filed on Monday, Feb. 6, Marcy Oglesby, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death by Knox County prosecutors.
ourquadcities.com
Woman accused of hiding body now faces murder charge
A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder. In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby,...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
25newsnow.com
15, 14-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing in stolen vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Peoria Police Saturday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Saturday, police observed a reportedly stolen vehicle traveling south on Union from Moss. Officers followed the vehicle and requested more officers to respond.
newschannel20.com
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
1470 WMBD
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced on methamphetamine charge to 10 years in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. At the sentencing hearing for Robert Lee Ford, 38, of the 700 block of South Helen Street, the government presented...
25newsnow.com
Cure Violence project starting proposal selection, local group concerned with requirements
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After presenting their findings to the city, Cure Violence global is taking the next steps to start its violence reduction initiative in the city. Throughout February, they’ll be accepting proposals from community-based organizations to lead the violence interruption initiatives in the East Bluff neighborhood. Whichever organizations are chosen will have to hire a program director, a supervisor, five violence interrupters, and two community outreach workers.
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
25newsnow.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint downtown Monday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman was not injured after being robbed at gunpoint near the Peoria Civic Center Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says they were called at around 10:18 p.m. to the 200 block of Southwest Jefferson Avenue about an armed robbery, locating a woman who was approached by a man armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
25newsnow.com
Half a million in damages: Allied Iron & Steel early morning fire under investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Emergency crews are still on the scene as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, to put out remaining hot spots leftover from a fire at Allied Iron & Steel in South Peoria. No one has been reported injured. According to a press release from Battalion Chief...
