Many succulents like echeveria, sedum, and hens and chicks are known for their cute compact size and floral appearance. So when your succulent starts to grow tall and lanky and lose that trademark look that it had when you brought it home it can be alarming, to say the least. Luckily, it’s a common problem and there’s a very simple explanation for why your succulent is growing this way (and a simple solution too). Here’s what you need to know about why your succulent is growing tall and what you can do to fix it.

3 DAYS AGO