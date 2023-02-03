ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

The Best Amazon Products With 100,000+ Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
domino

I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
In Style

I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $14 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses

When COVID-19 began, I had to learn how to do my eyebrows myself if I wanted them to look groomed — with salons closed and social distancing requirements in place, there was simply no alternative. At first, I tried using tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and keep my brows in shape. As time went on, I became fed up with how long it took to pluck out one hair at a time, in addition to the acute pain I was putting myself through.
thespruce.com

Why Is My Succulent Growing Tall?

Many succulents like echeveria, sedum, and hens and chicks are known for their cute compact size and floral appearance. So when your succulent starts to grow tall and lanky and lose that trademark look that it had when you brought it home it can be alarming, to say the least. Luckily, it’s a common problem and there’s a very simple explanation for why your succulent is growing this way (and a simple solution too). Here’s what you need to know about why your succulent is growing tall and what you can do to fix it.
Happi

Elf Cosmetics Launches New O Face Satin Lipstick

TikTok star Meredith Duxbury is lending her lips to don 20 shades as an O Face Brand Ambassador for Elf Cosmetics’ new O Face satin lipstick. Long-wearing and comfortable, O Face, $9, is infused with ingredients like marula oil, squalane and jojoba esters. “We believe every lip out there...
NBC News

Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type

Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
BHG

Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection

Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.
livingetc.com

This IKEA hack transforms BILLY bookcases into incredible art-deco inspired built-ins

For beautiful built-in shelving, you can always rely on the IKEA BILLY bookcase. Whether you use the simple white shelves to house your books or you dare to experiment with a bespoke refurb project, it's clear why this versatile flat-pack is an IKEA favorite. If you needed a reminder of its limitless potential, look no further than this latest hack.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Simple 5p solution to get those stubborn stains off your oven's glass door

Cleaning the oven, one of those jobs you try and avoid at all costs, like decorating. But the problem is, it has to be done eventually. And so you get down and dirty in your Bosch or AEG, or whatever make you’ve spent a few hundred quid on, and despite what seems like endless minutes of elbow grease, you still can’t get those stubborn black and brown marks off the sides and the glass, especially the glass.

