Upper Keys waters are still seeing bumpy conditions. As a result, we had a few days of canceled dives this past week. But calmer days are on the horizon. Dreaming of these calm dive days reminded me of a cool event we have coming up in May. I.CARE (Islamorada Conservation and Restoration Education) is hosting their inaugural Trash Derby, sponsored by National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. This will help reduce the amount of debris affecting our islands. I.CARE is a nonprofit dedicated to incorporating recreational divers in activities to restore the coral reefs of the Florida Keys. In the first two years, I.CARE has transplanted almost 10,000 corals of varying species of corals.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO