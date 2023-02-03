ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

keysweekly.com

KEYS HISTORY: ‘EVERYONE’S TALKIN’ ABOUT SUMMERLAND KEY

Weird things happen in the Florida Keys. Some of these odd occurrences can occasionally appear to have a paranormal connection, which makes sense considering that Key West is said to be one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Grabbing on to the idea that Key West, occasionally...
KEY WEST, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

KEYS DIVING: INAUGURAL DEBRIS DERBY SET FOR MAY

Upper Keys waters are still seeing bumpy conditions. As a result, we had a few days of canceled dives this past week. But calmer days are on the horizon. Dreaming of these calm dive days reminded me of a cool event we have coming up in May. I.CARE (Islamorada Conservation and Restoration Education) is hosting their inaugural Trash Derby, sponsored by National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. This will help reduce the amount of debris affecting our islands. I.CARE is a nonprofit dedicated to incorporating recreational divers in activities to restore the coral reefs of the Florida Keys. In the first two years, I.CARE has transplanted almost 10,000 corals of varying species of corals.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Longboat Observer

The legendary local hot spots of the past

Native Floridians who mourn the loss of “Old Florida” aren’t always being purely sentimental. The Sunshine State really was filled with magic places back in the day — and our region had plenty of magic, especially on the barrier islands. Our keys were packed with legendary hotels, restaurants, markets and gathering spots.
SARASOTA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

This FL key makes list of Best Places to Travel worldwide in 2023

A well-known Florida island has taken a surprising place among the recently released “Best Places to Travel 2023” compiled by Forbes. Among the list of the top 50 best worldwide travels destinations this year, 11 places in the United State made the list, including a Georgian swamp, a ghost town in Utah and a town in the Florida Keys that has been referred to as the heart of the Florida Keys.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics

Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE

