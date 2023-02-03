Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: IDL Nicholas Williams
The beef of their defensive front may be preserved behind this upcoming year, but the New York Giants have some negotiations to be had within the reserves of their interior. One name on the backburner is interior defensive lineman Nicholas Williams. A seventh-round selection in 2013 out of Samford, Williams...
Centre Daily
Alex Smith on Mahomes’s Rookie Year QB Dinners and Osmosis
For one quarterback, 2017 marked the beginning; for the other, the beginning of an end. But tension? No. Not between Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and the rookie his team had traded up for. Patrick Mahomes could play. Smith could help him play better, faster—if, that is, he wanted to mentor rather than stave off.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Centre Daily
Saints 2022 Coaching Staff Grades
Nobody knew what to expect when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton unexpectedly resigned at the end of the 2021 season. Payton had steered the team to 152 regular season wins over 15 years, nine playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game, and the franchise's lone Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
Centre Daily
What Lions Are Getting In Scottie Montgomery
The Detroit Lions roster enjoys having ex-NFL players serving on the coaching staff. “It’s cool. It’s fun. A guy like (Antwaan) Randle El, he played at a high level for a long time and knows what he’s talking about and the same way for everyone else," Jared Goff said. "But at the receiver position, he’s done it. You’ve seen it. Duce (Staley), he’s done it. Hank (Fraley), he’s done it. Dan (Campbell) obviously has done it. All these guys have done it at a high level playing it, so it’s easy to communicate and easy for them to understand it from a player’s view.”
Centre Daily
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Centre Daily
Matt Nagy Calls Justin Fields Success a Matter of Time
Matt Nagy still has full confidence Justin Fields can succeed. Nagy is part of the Bears past but at the Super Bowl the Kansas City quarterbacks coach and senior assistant didn't mind reflecting for reporters on his time spent working as Bears coach with Fields. Nagy thought his former QB...
Centre Daily
Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching nearly a month in the search for their next head coach. Through a massive amount of first-round interview requests (14 total) and now, second-round interviews (eight total), it has been a long and drawn-out process that even general manager Chris Ballard hinted at happening, saying that he’d be perfectly fine going “into mid-February” with the coaching search.
Centre Daily
How Many Buckeyes in PFF’s Top 100 Players in NFL Draft?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are working hard in the recruiting process to improve on a season where they missed out yet again on a chance at a National Championship. On the flip side of the recruiting process is the turnover of players each year due to graduation, the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
Comments / 0