Fort Smith, AR

FBI searching for suspect who may have ties to Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help as they search for an alleged suspect who may in the Oklahoma area.

FBI officials say they are searching for Neil Ravi Mehta, who is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Jan. 31, 2023, FBI and ATF agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

During the search, investigators allegedly found multiple explosive devices inside the home.

Although the devices were rendered safe by federal agents, Mehta is on the run.

He is described as a 31-year-old man, standing 5’11” tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he has ties to eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, Albuquerque, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jackson Hole, and New York City.

He also has ties to Pakistan and India.

Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him but call 911 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Comments / 21

Joe Daniel
4d ago

yep, open borders, isis is here, what else! Most of these people were born here and who was president during 9/11? Yes you forget, who was president when the over 200 marines were killed? Now everything that's happened in the last 100 years is Bidens fault. Next some moron will blame Dec 7th on him also.

Reply(1)
5
slim chicken
4d ago

If you remember correctly the bombers on 9/11 had ties to oklahoma because they were trained to fly at flight schools here so we don't have a good radar for keeping terrorists at bay or for training them how to perfect their craft before they go do something horrendous and cause Mass casualties somewhere else 😂 😂. I pray they find him soon because if he comes here he will be trained how to perfect his craft so God bless us all smh

Reply(2)
8
Jack Hook
3d ago

Last time the corrupt FBI was looking for someone with ties to Oklahoma it was bomber who was getting back at them for their criminal activities in Waco Texas facts.

Reply
3
 

