FBI searching for suspect who may have ties to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help as they search for an alleged suspect who may in the Oklahoma area.

FBI officials say they are searching for Neil Ravi Mehta, who is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Jan. 31, 2023, FBI and ATF agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

During the search, investigators allegedly found multiple explosive devices inside the home.

Although the devices were rendered safe by federal agents, Mehta is on the run.

He is described as a 31-year-old man, standing 5’11” tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he has ties to eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, Albuquerque, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jackson Hole, and New York City.

He also has ties to Pakistan and India.

Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him but call 911 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

