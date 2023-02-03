Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan Public Schools welcomes new Community Education and Recreation Director
Jordan Public Schools has a new director of community education and recreation. Cullen Bahn started in the role at the beginning of February. Bahn, who was assistant principal and activities director at Jordan Middle School for the 2016-2017 school year, said he was excited about how he’ll shape community education’s role in Jordan’s community.
swnewsmedia.com
Three Shakopee seniors make their collegiate choices
Three Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent in a ceremony at the high school Feb. 1. Lauren Dubois, Jadon Hellerud and Dominic Jackson will be heading to Division II programs in the state. Hellerud and Jackson will be going to the school.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan Fire Department looking for volunteers
The Jordan Fire Department is looking for additional volunteer firefighters to join the department. There are three positions within their ranks that need to be filled in order for the fire department to be fully staffed. Applications can be found at City Hall. There will be an informational meeting on Apr. 21 at 7 p.m. at the fire station, 501 N Varner St. Tryouts will be Apr. 22 at 7:30 a.m. Applicants must live within 10 minutes of the fire station.
swnewsmedia.com
Feb Fest Medallion found
Though Chanhassen’s annual February Festival was cancelled this year due to poor ice conditions, the medallion hunters persevered. The Pelto family of Chanhassen found the medallion Friday, Feb. 3, in North Lotus Lake Park. The family read the clues throughout the week, and Thursday’s stood out to them. Living...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska places third to reach Class 3A state dance tournament
Throughout the winter, a quote from Chaska dance head coach Kris Rydland resonated with the Hawks. “‘Our adversity is our greatest advantage,’” senior Erica Vannucci said. “This quote has been repeated in the gym everyday and has been extremely motivational.”
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
fox9.com
Fox 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard joins hundreds in Maple Grove 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
fox9.com
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Dr. Rolland D. Pistulka
Dr. Rolland D. Pistulka, age 90, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Shakopee. Rolland was born in Echo, MN, on November 14, 1932, the son of Louis and Minnie (Dahl) Pistulka. He served in the United States Air Force, and was a flight surgeon for three years based out of Panama City, FL. Dr. Pistulka married Audrey Price on June 17, 1957, in Wabasso, MN.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Ramsey County sheriff ordered to shrink jail population
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey Country Sheriff Bob Fletcher to limit the capacity of the Ramsey County Jail to 360 inmates on Friday, alleging a number of minimum standard violations. The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St....
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Mildred Molnau
Mildred (Millie) (Quast) Molnau, age 103, of Howard Lake, formally of Chaska, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at her home. Mildred was born in Dalgren Township near Carver in Carver County on August 29, 1919 the daughter of Theodore and Helena (Preiss) Quast. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver, by Rev. Henry Raedeke Jr. She attended the elementary school in Dalgren Township and received religious instruction at Trinity in Carver and was later confirmed on March 20, 1932 by Rev. Victor Osterman. She spent her youth working on the family farm and occasionally worked out. On June 30, 1942 she was united in marriage to Lester Molnau at Trinity Lutheran in Carver by Rev. Victor Osterman. They had two children a son Gary of Plymouth and daughter Carol Ann Peterson of Howard Lake, MN.
hot967.fm
Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries in Washington County Plane Crash
(Baytown Township, MN) — Authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed late Saturday afternoon along the St. Croix River south of Stillwater. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the single passenger aircraft crashed in a field in Baytown Township. The pilot was able to walk to a nearby road to meet responding deputies and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
accesspress.org
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
swnewsmedia.com
Renovations to Jordan's Mini Met near completion
After several months of renovations, the Mini Met is ready for the next 100 years of baseball. Since August, the storied ballpark stadium has undergone extensive renovation to update facilities and ensure the ballpark will last for decades more. The bulk of the renovations have been completed ahead of the Jordan varsity baseball team starting its 2023 season, with additional landscaping work to continue through 2024.
