Charleston, SC

Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was “no longer right for Red Lobster.”

“Therefore, we made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 2080 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. The management team and our team members at the Charleston location were given the chance to relocate to other Red Lobster restaurants,” the spokesperson said.

“In closing this location, we hope to redeploy and add resources to other locations where we can continue in our growth, whether it’s by developing our people in a new way or providing more innovative food choices to our guests,” they added.

Red Lobster is still serving customers at its location not far from city hall in North Charleston.

