Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Ships Drop Gymnastics Dual To Oshkosh
Oshkosh was a winner over Manitowoc last night in Girls Gymnastics 126.65 to 123.68 on Senior Night at the JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships were led by senior Raena Portmann who finished 1st on floor with a score of 8.875, was a runner-up on bars, and placed 3rd on beam. Sophomore...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Dancers Take Home the Gold at State Championships
Two Manitowoc Lincoln High School dancers brought home the gold this weekend at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships. Senior Riley Johnson and Junior Kalina Chu took the top spot in the individual competition. The Lincoln team coached by Hayley Staudt and Emily Khail, also qualified...
seehafernews.com
Many Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
There’s a long list of boys basketball games on the lakeshore area schedule this evening. In the FRCC, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to Notre Dame in an attempt to snap their 4 game losing streak. That game will be aired on 107.9 FM WOMT and at WOMTRadio.com starting at 7:00...
seehafernews.com
Nearly All Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report a Dip in Gas Prices
For the first time in a month and a half, nearly all of the counties in our area reported declines in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down seven cents from this time last week, now sitting at $3.19.
seehafernews.com
Local Swimmers See Success At Conference Meet
The Two Rivers/Roncalli Boys Swimming team enjoyed team and individual success at last Saturday’s conference meet held at Chilton High School. The co-op placed 3rd overall despite not having any diving competitors which is quite an accomplishment. The team had several podium finishes including three new school records. Evan...
seehafernews.com
Kids from Wisconsin Add Manitowoc to 2023 Audition Tour
The famed Kids from Wisconsin performing group has added Manitowoc to their 2023 audition tour. The program, which features musical and dance performers between 15 and 20 years old, will be at the Capitol Civic Center on March 2nd looking for more talent to add to their impressive lineup. The...
seehafernews.com
Major Fire at Manitowoc Metals Company Requires 30 Fire Departments to Battle
A massive number of firefighters were called into action over the weekend after a fire broke out at a metals processing plant in Manitowoc County. The fire began at B&B Metals Processing outside of Cleveland at around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Cleveland Fire Department was first on the scene,...
seehafernews.com
One Year Old Sheboygan Falls Child Struck by a Car, Flown to Children’s Hospital
A small child was struck by a car in Sheboygan Falls Saturday morning. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Birchwood Drive at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a one-year-old child that had been hit by a car. Witnesses...
seehafernews.com
No One Hurt In Fond du Lac Recycling Fire
It took firefighters and a big claw to put out the fire at a recycling center in Fond du Lac. The fire started yesterday morning at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal. Firefighters had to use a boom, and the recycling center used a claw to pull apart the pile of burning scrap and recyclable materials.
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay Men Snap 14 Game Losing Streak with Win of UW Milwaukee
The UW Green Bay men’s basketball team has finally gotten in the win column after a 14-game losing streak. The Phoenix were at UW Milwaukee last night where they defeated the host Panthers 80-79 in OT. Davin Zeigler would drain a massive three with one second left in regulation...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
seehafernews.com
Camp Tapawingo to Host a Fundraising Banquet
A local campground aimed at helping girls build compassion, courage, and confidence has announced an upcoming fundraising banquet. The 16th Annual Friends of Wisconsin Camp Tapawingo Fundraising Banquet will be held at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc on April 1st. Those in attendance will help the camp,...
seehafernews.com
Preparing For Spring Home Improvements
Now that we’re down to the final full month of the winter season, it might just be time to start planning for spring home improvement projects. Paul Braun, owner of Braun Building Center in Manitowoc, was the guest this week on WOMT and WCUB’s “Welcome Home” with builder Brandon Bartow.
seehafernews.com
Karen Ann Tuesburg
Karen Ann Tuesburg, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was born May 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. Karen attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Jan Tuesburg at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Karen was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Shady Lane Nursing Home, and L.D.I. Industries, retiring in 2008. She loved walking, fishing, and traveling with Jan. Karen also enjoyed being at home and tending to her flower garden. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.
seehafernews.com
Door County’s Historic Rock Island Boat House Restoration Project to Receive Over $1.4 Million
The State of Wisconsin’s Building Commission has approved a grant of over $1.4 million to assist in the renovation of Door County’s historic Rock Island Boat House. Senator Andre Jacque, who is also on the Commission, announced that over $100,000 in grant funds were also approved to help maintain other state parks in and around the 1st Senate District.
seehafernews.com
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
seehafernews.com
Second Generation Owners of Willmans Lunch Retire, Third Generation Takes Over
Following more than 25 years of ownership of Bud Willman’s Restaurant in Manitowoc, Jan and Ann Willman have retired, effective January 1st. The couple who resides in Francis Creek spoke with Seehafer News recently to reminisce about their years in business and also the decision to hang up the spatula and apron.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Finance Committee to Discuss Debt Financing, River Point District
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. and will give the public time to comment at the start of the meeting. Then they will view a presentation on the 2023...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Personnel Committee to Review a Pair of Residency Accommodation Requests for Firefighters
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Personnel Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. They will also review legal fees bIlled out in December and January and will...
seehafernews.com
United Way Celebrates the City of Manitowoc’s Proclamation of 211 Day
The City of Manitowoc has Declared this Saturday as 211 Day. 211 is a short-form phone number that connects residents with health and human services support free of charge and over the past year, 1,030 people in the Manitowoc County community accessed help for immediate or long-term challenges using 211.
Comments / 0