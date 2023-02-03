Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Educating teens on risky relationships
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of teenagers are exposed to potentially negative representation of romantic relationships on a daily basis, creating a mental health epidemic. Family Resources is raising awareness of teen dating violence in our area, and how to identify if the relationship has gone from unhealthy to toxic.
KWQC
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.
KWQC
Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While there have been 12 calendar days so far this winter with accumulating snow, most of the snowfall events this season have amounted to one inch or less. Through February 7, 10.7″ of snow has fallen at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline; the...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow. Our next big weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas stretching from southeastern Iowa, into northwest Illinois and the Quad Cities metro.
KWQC
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore
DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
KWQC
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
KWQC
Iowa Lottery, record jackpots explained
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - There could be a reason behind why we have seen several more massive jackpots in ‘IA Lottery’ over the past year, according to lottery officials. TV6′s Danny Whiskeyman spoke to Mary Neubauer, spokesperson from ‘IA Lottery’ about lottery scenarios we are seeing today with record-breaking jackpots in Iowa Powerball and Mega Millions.
Comments / 0