Richland County property transfers: Jan. 23-27

317 Lenox Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Rex W. Linkenbach Revocable Living Trust to Joshua L. and Jennifer L. Hockman; $134,900

420 Pomerene Road, Mansfield; Ryan D. Bryant to Joseph P. Weiss; $115,000

630 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; MBSKI Holdings to JRM Realty Ltd.; $600,000

31 Mohican St., Shelby; Tristan S. Onie and Deidra E. Vanderpool to Desiree and Andrew Cherry; $65,000

2065 Mansfield Washington Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Kenneth L. and Tammy L. Reed to Emily G. and Benjamin F. Timson; $479,900

One parcel on Leondard Avenue, Mansfield; Charles L. and Sylvia R. Cooper to David A. and Julie A. Murphy; $400

1623 Cape Cod Drive, Mansfield; Hunsinger Buildings to Frank and Beverly Haus; $279,900

125 Rae Ave., Mansfield; Edmond Haney to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee for Towd Point Master; $20,000

1475 Hickory Lane, Mansfield; Gerald and Donna Bailey to Mitchel J. and Chanara A. Beer; $85,000

315 Hammond Ave., Mansfield; The Estate of Cheryl L. Floyd, by Edward D. Small, administrator, to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $30,000

634 W. Fourth St., Mansfield; LDM Properties of Mansfield to Dianna Whipple; $74,361

Two parcels on Craig Street, Butler; Timothy K. and Carolyn X. Heichel to John P. and Jennifer N. Klaus; $7,500

86 E. Whitney Ave., Shelby; Robert E. Ruck to David M. Schmidt; $90,000

28 Shady Lane, Mansfield; Matthew J. Stransky to Chelsea F. Nixon; $164,000

150 Carpenter Road, Mansfield; Valerie J. Longood to The Huntington National Ban k; $39,900

51 S. Gamble St., Shelby; Gretchen A. Robertson to Katelynn L. Philbrick and Kaleb L. Fisher; $95,000

221 Wolf Road, Mansfield; Debra L. Stentz to Wesley and Christina Babcock; $300,000

One parcel on Springmill Street, Mansfield; Ryan Yancer to Brian K. Hemmerly and Martha J. Fort; $18,000

One parcel on Tranquil Way Lot #3067, Ontario; Ricky D. and Kimberly L. Minard to Richard P. and Darla R. Stewart; $35,000

1420 Whippoorwill Lane, Mansfield; Clifford W. Huffman to Deanna L. and Delton F. Slauterbeck Jr.; $140,000

1894 Lexington Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Ronald L. Montgomery Jr. to John C. Young; $125,000

3113 Millsboro Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Winfield C. Meek, successor trustee of The Delaney Family Revocable Living Trust, to Mark R. and Elizabeth A. DeLaney; $215,100

Two parcels on Twitchell/Millsboro Road, Mansfield; Winfield C. Meek, successor trustee of The Delaney Family Revocable Living Trust, to Mark R. and Elizabeth A. Delaney; $45,000

1671 Middle Bellville Road, Lexington; John E. and Peggy L. Thompson to Nicole D. Thomas; $64,000

492 Agate Ave., Mansfield; Norma J. Hunter to Smart Property Holdings; $75,000

321 Sherwood Drive, Lexington; Jeffrey A. Sorn to John P. and Kathleen M. Celello; $160,000

409 Cedarwood Court, Mansfield; Estate of Evelyn A. Sesco, by Jerry K. Sesco, executor, to Rebeccah M. Willison; $80,000

451 W. Cook Road, Mansfield; Joseph S. James to Stan N. and Charlynn D. Hoptry; $142,000

261 W. Main St. (three parcels), Shelby; Denise A. Light to Ashley R. Light; $150,000

81 Knight Parkway, Mansfield; Clean Water Environmental to Valicor Environmental Services; $1,050,000

16 Fourth St., Shelby; OP RDMM Residential to Zackarie D. Bell; $69,900

280-282 Dickson Ave., Mansfield; Albert J. Johnson Jr. to KNVW Unlimited Enterprises LLC; $10,000