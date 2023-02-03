Read full article on original website
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway
WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Between October 2018 and this past December,...
Police Seek Help Identifying Dollar General Shoplifter
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department are currently asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a shoplifting incident yesterday evening. Authorities said the suspect was inside the Manchester Dollar General around 6:58 p.m. and proceeded to leave without paying for numerous items. When...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
fox29.com
Police: 19-year-old driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County
HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left one person dead on Tuesday. According to Horsham Township Police, the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of County Line Road near the Norristown Road intersection. Authorities say the crash involved a...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect sought in non-fatal stabbing at Broad Street Line station
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man in the neck during a fight at a SEPTA station. A SEPTA spokesperson said the stabbing happened around noon at the Girard Street stop on the Broad Street Line. Two men were "engaged in a fight"...
southjerseyobserver.com
14-Year Old Missing From North Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from North Camden. Sanayah Reddick has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is...
Victim, driver exchanged words before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot in Levittown: DA
A man in a McDonald's parking lot in Bristol Township was killed Sunday night, and the driver in the fatal hit-and-run has yet to be found and taken into custody. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the driver and the victim had some communication in the parking lot before the fatal...
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
fox29.com
Pictured: Vehicle sought after fatal hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public help to identify a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that claimed one man's life over the weekend. The 31-year-old pedestrian was struck at Kensington and Lehigh Avenues around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. He died as a result of the crash. MORE...
State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits. The prescribed burns on Monday will be taking place in: Manchester Twp. – The Manchester Wildlife Management Area Shamong and Washington Townships - The Wharton State Forest Washington Twp. – On a Private Property Woodland Twp. - The Brendan T Byrne State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state. The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions. Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
