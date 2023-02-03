BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits. The prescribed burns on Monday will be taking place in: Manchester Twp. – The Manchester Wildlife Management Area Shamong and Washington Townships - The Wharton State Forest Washington Twp. – On a Private Property Woodland Twp. - The Brendan T Byrne State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state. The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions. Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.

