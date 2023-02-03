ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway

WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations.  Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits.  The prescribed burns on Monday will be taking place in:  Manchester Twp. – The Manchester Wildlife Management Area Shamong and Washington Townships - The Wharton State Forest Washington Twp. – On a Private Property Woodland Twp. - The Brendan T Byrne State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state.  The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions.  Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy