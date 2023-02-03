Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 2/7/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 2/7/23: Targeting Some Narrow Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DeRozan has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a hip injury and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., and Alex Caruso (foot), could see more minutes with DeRozan sidelined.
Orlando's Mo Bamba suspended four games by NBA for fight
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba has been suspended four games, the NBA announced Saturday night. Bamba and Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves got into an altercation Friday night, with the former throwing punches. After 24 hours of deciding on what to do, the association handed down a four-game suspension for the 24-year-old big.
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
T.J. Warren (shin) probable Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Warren has been sidelined lately due to a left shin contusion. However, he has now been listed probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Edmond Sumner playing second unit role for Nets on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Sumner will come off the bench after Ben Simmons was named Tuesday's starter. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Sumner's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Bruce Brown starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Jamal Murray is sidelined due to left knee injury management, and as a result, Brown will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
Alex Caruso (foot) ruled out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso entered the day with a questionable tag due to left midfoot soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action due to the ailment. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Memphis.
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 2/7/23
Rutgers +4.5 (-110): 1-Star Rating. This should be a good one between two squads jockeying to be the second-best team in the Big 10. Going on the road to Assembly Hall is a tall task for anyone, as Purdue just found out, but I like Rutgers' chances of covering as a 4.5-point underdog today at Indiana.
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
