One teenager arrested and another hospitalized following shooting
One teenager is in custody and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Foster Street in Pelzer just after 7 PM Monday night.
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
Juvenile charged after Upstate girl injured with scissors on school bus, police say
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — A student was charged Tuesday after a fight between two girls on an Upstate school bus left one of them injured, police said. According to the Williamston Police Department, the fight broke out between two juveniles at about 3:30 p.m. on a school bus on Brock Lane.
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex
A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim was found “unresponsive” when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.
Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff
(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
Scam Alert: Fake bond payments using Newberry County Sheriff's Office address
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning people of an alleged bond company using the Newberry County Sheriff's Office address to pay bonds for various offenses. Official looking texts would be sent out while asking for payments using various online money transfer apps. The Sheriff's Office...
Caretaker of Murdaugh's mother claims Murdaugh lied about amount of time spent with her night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Week three in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began with the jury once again out of the courtroom as Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony on alleged financials in Murdaugh's life leading up to June 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
