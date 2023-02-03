ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after trying to escape in stolen vehicle, hitting police car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after hitting a police car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle. Police said officers responded to a scene on South Academy Street after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the drive-thru at Burger King.
newsnationnow.com

Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff

(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

