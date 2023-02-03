Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 2/6/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 2/7/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 2/7/23: Targeting Some Narrow Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Edmond Sumner playing second unit role for Nets on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Sumner will come off the bench after Ben Simmons was named Tuesday's starter. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Sumner's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DeRozan has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a hip injury and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., and Alex Caruso (foot), could see more minutes with DeRozan sidelined.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Mo Bamba suspended four games by NBA for fight
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba has been suspended four games, the NBA announced Saturday night. Bamba and Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves got into an altercation Friday night, with the former throwing punches. After 24 hours of deciding on what to do, the association handed down a four-game suspension for the 24-year-old big.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Aaron Gordon is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) probable Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Warren has been sidelined lately due to a left shin contusion. However, he has now been listed probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
