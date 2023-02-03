Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds' soccer team is coming to Cary
Wrexham AFC, the lower-division Welsh soccer team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will play its first U.S. game in Cary this summer. Driving the news: Wrexham, which features in the popular FX Series "Welcome to Wrexham," will be playing in a 7-on-7 soccer tournament in Cary with a grand prize of $1 million, ESPN reported.
CBS Sports
Sevilla vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds
Unbeaten in 10 consecutive La Liga matches, Barcelona are taking control of La Liga and getting better by the day under Xavi. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barca will expect nothing but a victory while hosting Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Their strength has been in a strong defense that has allowed only seven goals this season but Sevilla have also improved after Jorge Sampaoli took over in October.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0