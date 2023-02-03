Unbeaten in 10 consecutive La Liga matches, Barcelona are taking control of La Liga and getting better by the day under Xavi. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barca will expect nothing but a victory while hosting Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Their strength has been in a strong defense that has allowed only seven goals this season but Sevilla have also improved after Jorge Sampaoli took over in October.

2 DAYS AGO