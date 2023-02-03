ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
Belichick Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Brady on ‘Greatest Career’

Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday brought about decidedly less fanfare from around the league as a number of key figures in the quarterback’s accomplished career already delivered heartfelt messages after his announcement last year. However, Bill Belichick–the Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England–delivered an emotional congratulations to his longtime partner on Monday.
8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank

The Cleveland Browns have a number of needs to address, almost all of which will be on the defensive side of the ball. In his tenure as general manager, Andrew Berry has used free agency to address the vast majority of the team's holes, allowing the team to use the NFL Draft to focus on adding talent.
Joe Burrow’s Contract Ranked Fourth In Value Among Rookie Deals In 2022-23

CINCINNATI — ESPN broke down the most valuable quarterback contracts in the NFL this week. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the fourth-best bargain on a rookie deal, for now. Burrow landed behind Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert in total value. ESPN insider Dan Graziano could see Burrow pushing back his extension a year to let other players get extended.
Broncos HC Sean Payton Details Plan to Resurrect Russell Wilson

On Monday, the Denver Broncos officially introduced Sean Payton as the team's new head coach. The 20th man in team history to hold the head coach title, Payton's first order of business will be figuring out how to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on the horse. Enter Payton, whose quarterback...
Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the ideal situation at backup quarterback, and for a position they hold value to, they're looking to ensure the best possible choice is behind Kenny Pickett. While the Steelers would like for their backup quarterback to be Mitch Trubisky, the veteran holds a...
Bengals Make Different 2022 Second-Round Pick In Latest Re-Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made one change in the latest 2022 re-draft. ESPN redid the first two rounds of last year's draft and still had Dax Hill going to Cincinnati in the first round, but the Bengals selected a running back in the second round. Washington's Brian Robinson was...
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in 33rd Team Two-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers, then gave Jordan Love two premier playmakers in a post-Senior Bowl mock draft by The 33rd Team. In the two-round mock, led by former NFL scout T.J. McCreight, the Packers sent Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for their first-round pick, No. 13 overall. With that selection, Green Bay addressed a major need on defense with a familiar name.
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?

On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
