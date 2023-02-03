ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss, Pete Golding Have a Position to Create; Where Are We Right Now for 2023? - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

By Steven Willis
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nypz8_0kbUTioh00

Creating a Jack Linebacker from scratch and where Ole Miss is compared to a year ago on today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast.

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discussed where this Lane Kiffin team is in relation to this time last year, position room by position room.

We talk Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard in the quarterback room and replacing Zach Evans with an All-SEC running back in Quinshon Judkins. We talk about the major upgrade in the tight ends room with the addition of Caden Prieskorn and five signings on the offensive line while losing one contributor.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about how Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels defense is trying to create the “Jack” position from nothing and the lengths that they are having to go in a short period of time. We talk about Chamberlain Campbell and DeeJay Holmes and how they might fit into this picture.

In our final segment of the day, we talk to Derek Vandygriff about Ole Miss baseball about to defend its national championship and the players that are standing out for Mike Bianco's team.

WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?

Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:

🎧 Apple Podcast

🎧 Spotify

Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

LinkedIn

LinkedIn jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at Linkedin.com/lockedoncollege Terms and conditions apply.

Built Bar

Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.

FanDuel

Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started

FANDUEL DISCLAIMER : 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

#OleMiss #LaneKiffin #OleMissRecruiting #LockedOn #CollegeFootball #CFB #TransferPortal #CBB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job

Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
OXFORD, MS
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy