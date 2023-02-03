Ole Miss, Pete Golding Have a Position to Create; Where Are We Right Now for 2023? - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

Creating a Jack Linebacker from scratch and where Ole Miss is compared to a year ago on today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast.

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discussed where this Lane Kiffin team is in relation to this time last year, position room by position room.

We talk Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard in the quarterback room and replacing Zach Evans with an All-SEC running back in Quinshon Judkins. We talk about the major upgrade in the tight ends room with the addition of Caden Prieskorn and five signings on the offensive line while losing one contributor.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about how Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels defense is trying to create the “Jack” position from nothing and the lengths that they are having to go in a short period of time. We talk about Chamberlain Campbell and DeeJay Holmes and how they might fit into this picture.

In our final segment of the day, we talk to Derek Vandygriff about Ole Miss baseball about to defend its national championship and the players that are standing out for Mike Bianco's team.

