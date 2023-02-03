Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Shows Former High School Teammate Love Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Former Ole Miss receiver AJ Brown will be suiting up against a familiar face in Super Bowl LVII.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to battle each other in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, and two of their players are taking the time to look back on their journey to the big game.

Eagles receiver AJ Brown recently posted on Twitter to give a shoutout to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was a teammate with Brown when the two played football at Starkville High School.

The duo won a state championship together before ultimately deciding to part ways at the collegiate level. Brown signed with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2016, while Gay Jr. decided to stay close to home and committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs a year later.

"Grew up 5 minutes away from each other. Won a state championship in high school together. Playing for the Super Bowl. The city is beyond proud."

Brown was Philadelphia's No. 1 receiving option this season hauling in 88 receptions, 1,496 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. While Gay Jr. finished with 88 total tackles, nine TFLs, eight pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

The former Rebel and Bulldog will also be joined by another Mississippi State alumnus, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was a part of State's 2013 signing class.

