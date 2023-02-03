Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio considers rail improvements after fiery East Palestine derailment, chemical release
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A day after crews began burning toxic chemicals from several derailed train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said his administration will discuss taking action to improve the condition of the state’s large rail network. During a meeting with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial...
Householder trial to resume Wednesday after juror contracts COVID-19
CINCINNATI – The criminal trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and one alleged conspirator will resume Wednesday after a case of COVID-19 in the jury pool scuttled Tuesday’s session. After the second day of trial Jan. 24, one of the 16 members of the juror pool...
Largest public corruption trial in Ohio history is delayed again due to COVID
Jurors heard secret recordings on Monday as prosecutors continue to mount their case in a statehouse pay-to-play trial in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati.
How does Gov. Mike DeWine intend to pay for his budget spending proposals?: Capitol Letter
Pay check: Gov. Mike DeWine’s $200 billion-plus state budget plan includes millions in new spending proposals for everything from K-12 education to library funding. Jeremy Pelzer takes a look at how the governor plans to pay for all these new measures. Opening day: State lawmakers will take their first...
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
FBI agent testifies in corruption trial that lobbyist Matt Borges gave GOP consultant $15,000, asked him to keep talks secret
CINCINNATI – Indicted Republican lobbyist Matt Borges gave GOP political consultant Tyler Fehrman a $15,000 check as he pushed Fehrman to reveal private information about efforts to overturn the scandal-tainted House Bill 6 energy law, FBI Agent Blane Wetzel testified in court Monday. Borges, who pleaded not guilty to...
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
Where weddings cost more than a mortgage: 2 Ohio cities make top 5 list
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
More than 2 million accounts using sports betting apps across Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 2.25 million unique accounts have used gambling apps in Ohio, and even Kentuckians are trying (and sometimes driving) to get in on legal sports betting. The data comes from GeoComply, a geolocation and anti-fraud company used widely across the legal sports gambling industry. When...
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam
State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it
As Sabrina Eaton points out in her article (Ohioans on Medicare will save more than $36 million yearly on insulin under new law, feds predict, Wednesday Jan 25), Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio will save more than $36M thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year. As...
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Ohio's Wine Country: Exploring the State's Vineyards and Wineries
Ohio is a state with a strong wine industry in addition to a rich history and culture. Visitors can enjoy Ohio’s wine country’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty at the state’s vineyards and wineries, which are dispersed throughout the state’s several regions.
