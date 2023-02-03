Walnut Street Elementary personnel, parents stop intruder who assaulted staff, DMPS says

Walnut Street Elementary School staff and parents managed to stop an intruder in the lobby of the school Friday morning.

The man pushed his way into the school building and assaulted two staff members shortly before 7:40 a.m. The employees did not need medical attention.

Staff and parents were able to restrain the man before he could get past the school's first-floor lobby, Principal Amy Laug said in a letter to parents.

"School staff secured the building while this was taking place, and DMPS Public Safety and the Des Moines Police Department were immediately notified by multiple staff members," Laug said.

The man has no connection to the school, Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson Phil Roeder said.

The man told officers he went into the school because he wanted to keep warm, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police Department spokesperson. Staff got him to leave and declined to press charges.

Next, he went to a business at 904 Walnut St. and was told to leave, Parizek said. He threw water on an employee and was arrested. The employee requested the man be charged for assault.

The school day went on as usual after the arrest.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always a top priority, and that was put into practice today," Laug said.

The incident comes more than a week after two Des Moines Public School students were shot and killed at Starts Right Here , a program for at-risk youth in Des Moines.

Full letter to Walnut Street Elementary School families

Dear Walnut Street families:

As some of you know, we had an incident this morning as the school day was getting underway. An individual pushed their way into the building, assaulting two of our staff members in the process. They did not get past the lobby, and staff and parents were able to restrain the person until help arrived. School staff secured the building while this was taking place, and DMPS Public Safety and the Des Moines Police Department were immediately notified by multiple staff members. The individual was arrested and the school day is underway as usual.

I want to thank everyone for their help and support this morning. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always a top priority, and that was put into practice today. Thank you for being a part of our Walnut Street School community.

Sincerely,

Amy Laug

Principal

