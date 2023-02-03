Read full article on original website
BBC
Murder probe after man found dead at Heywood house
The death of a man at a house in Greater Manchester is being treated as murder, police have said. Grandfather Geoffrey Ives, 75, was found at a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale on 29 January. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his death could be suspicious and appealed to...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mum tells inquest his death was an accident
The mother of Archie Battersbee has told his inquest that she believed his death was accidental. Archie, 12, died in August when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. He was found unconscious at the family home in Southend, Essex, on...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Toddler very lucky to survive stabbing by mother, court told
A toddler who was stabbed by her mother in Northern Ireland was "very lucky" to survive, a court has been told. Her baby brother died after also being stabbed. The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. The...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC
Assam: Indian women protest against child marriage mass arrests
Hundreds of women are protesting in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam after their male relatives were arrested as part of a crackdown on child marriage. State police have arrested more than 2,400 people since Friday. This includes husbands and relatives of alleged child brides, as well as priests who...
BBC
Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry
A 16-year-old killed by a shark while swimming in a Western Australia (WA) river has been identified as Stella Berry. The schoolgirl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River in Perth on Saturday. Stella was riding jet skis with friends when she jumped into the water to...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC
Swindon woman jailed for falsely accusing stranger of rape
A 26-year-old woman has been jailed after falsely accusing a delivery driver of raping her. Sophie James, of Frobisher Drive, Walcot, Swindon, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after "fabricating" the crime in August 2019. Det Con Chris Hughes of Wiltshire Police said the impact her behaviour had...
BBC
Two Preston men guilty of stab murder after party fight
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man stabbed to death in the street following a fight at a party. Lee Dawson, 42, had been asked to leave the party after punching Benjamin Bibby in Preston on 17 June, Lancashire Police said. Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, also...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Angela Rayner: Middlesbrough man held over threats to kill Labour MP
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into threats sent to Labour MP Angela Rayner. The 34-year-old was held in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough on suspicion of making threats to kill over a call made to her on 30 January. He was questioned over the alleged...
BBC
Man jailed after killing friends in Derby van crash
A man under the influence of drink and drugs killed two friends after he lost control of his speeding van. Darren Burton, 41, gave three people a lift from a Derby pub to watch a boxing match in June. But friends Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62, died when...
BBC
Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar. Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was subsequently sexually assaulted...
BBC
Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral
A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Henfield: Attempted murder arrest after two men badly hurt
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in West Sussex. Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday to reports two men had been assaulted. A 23-year-old Henfield man is being held on...
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
