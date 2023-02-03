Read full article on original website
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Livestream: Arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children
Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last month, will face charges from her hospital bed Tuesday. The 32-year-old labor and...
Duxbury mother to be arraigned from hospital in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a medical mask. Judge John Canavan of Plymouth District Court ordered Clancy, 32, held without...
nbcboston.com
From Hospital Bed, Duxbury Mom Faces Murder Charges in Children's Deaths
[Editor's note: Some readers may find the information in the story below disturbing.]. The Massachusetts mother charged in the killings of her three children at their Duxbury home last month appeared in court from her hospital bed on Tuesday and listened as prosecutors provided new details on what they say took place.
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing kids, to face charges Tuesday
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, is set to face charges Tuesday. Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned virtually from her hospital bed, where she remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children on Friday.
Is Lindsay Clancy Paralyzed? Duxbury Mom Faces Charges From Hospital Bed
The 32-year-old stands accused of an attempted murder-suicide after allegedly killing her three young children and jumping from the top floor of her home.
Massachusetts mom arraigned in deaths of 3 children
A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital in the deaths of her three children.
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
capecoddaily.com
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
Prosecutors: Mass. mom made plans to kill her 3 kids
DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Duxbury woman accused of strangling her three young children to death was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Lindsay Clancy, 32, appeared in court via videoconference from her hospital bed. She’s charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected to be […]
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Berny A. Calderon, of Webster, charged with murder in fatal Worcester shooting
A 25-year-old Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with an October 2022 Worcester shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. Berny A. Calderon is charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrew Barley on Oct. 24, 2022, according to court documents. Calderon was...
21-year-old Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, dies after rollover crash in Saco, Maine
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after he was involved in a rollover crash in Saco, Maine on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Maine State Police. Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, died in the hospital Friday night after he was injured in a rollover crash on the Saco River bridge, officials said.
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
Authorities announce arrest in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
“We hope that today will be the first step in the pursuit of justice — justice for Tyler Lawrence, justice for his family, and justice for this entire city.”. Officials have made an arrest in the shooting death of Tyler Lawrence, the 13-year-old who was killed while walking in Mattapan last weekend.
