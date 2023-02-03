ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

nbcboston.com

[Editor's note: Some readers may find the information in the story below disturbing.]. The Massachusetts mother charged in the killings of her three children at their Duxbury home last month appeared in court from her hospital bed on Tuesday and listened as prosecutors provided new details on what they say took place.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, is set to face charges Tuesday. Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned virtually from her hospital bed, where she remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children on Friday.
DUXBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BROCKTON, MA
WTNH

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Duxbury woman accused of strangling her three young children to death was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Lindsay Clancy, 32, appeared in court via videoconference from her hospital bed. She’s charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected to be […]
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Missing Hanson 13-year-old located

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
HANSON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
