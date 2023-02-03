DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, is set to face charges Tuesday. Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned virtually from her hospital bed, where she remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children on Friday.

