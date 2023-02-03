Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
Kansas City Chiefs Bar in South Philadelphia to Close for Super Bowl
A South Philadelphia bar that has long been a haven for Chiefs fans will close for Kansas City's Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St., announced the decision on social media Monday afternoon, claiming that tickets for its watch party sold out too fast and the bar did not want to turn away any of its customers.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
If Chargers Cut Keenan Allen, Bears Should Sign Him to Free Agent Deal
Why Bears should pursue Keenan Allen if he hits market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will continue their quest to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver to help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense this season, and recently a new name has entered the conversation. Speculation has begun in recent days that Keenan Allen could become available as the Chargers will need to cut down on some salaries to get under the cap.
What Is the Highest-Scoring Super Bowl in NFL History?
What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Defense doesn’t always win championships. Through 56 editions, there have been some impressive offensive outbursts in the Super Bowl. Some have come in one-sided routs, while other teams escaped in Super Bowl shootouts. The...
What George R.R. Martin's ‘The Last Super Bowl' Got Right – and Wrong
What George R.R. Martin's 'The Last Super Bowl' got right – and wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before he introduced the world to the “Game of Thrones,” George R.R. Martin was writing about the game of football. The famed fantasy writer published a short...
What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? Chiefs Teammates Offer a Few Answers
What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design at State Farm Stadium
Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
Justin Fields Bears Jerseys Outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin
Justin Fields jerseys outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a new king in the North. Bears quarterback Justin Fields not only had the top-selling jersey in Illinois over the 2022 season, he was the most popular man in Wisconsin and Indiana, too, according to Lids sales.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Remembers That Time Chiefs' Andy Reid Fired Him
PHOENIX — The day before Nick Sirianni flew with his team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, he was asked about his first encounter with Andy Reid. You know, the time Andy fired him. Back in 2013 after the Eagles fired Reid, he quickly got a job in Kansas...
6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
Matt Nagy Reflects on Disastrous First Justin Fields Start Vs. Browns
Nagy reflects on disastrous Fields start vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is coaching in the Super Bowl for the first time, as quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy is fortunate to be able to work with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes, but he also worked with one of the most promising prospects when he coached the Bears: Justin Fields. Obviously things did not work out nearly as well in Chicago as they have in Kansas City. Nagy caught up with the media at the start of Super Bowl week to reflect on where things went wrong with Fields’ rookie season.
