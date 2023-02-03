Read full article on original website
4d ago
This is a great end result that stemmed from a bad call from a neighbor that was not concern enough to inquire as to what and why she was spraying trees and other vegetation. Kudos to Yale for appreciating a young and gifted mind that’s clearly concerned with the environment.
5
