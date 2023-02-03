In an unfortunate turn of events, the AI Seinfeld show that’s been all over Twitch has been hit with the ban hammer for some terribly transphobic “jokes.”. Created by the media lab Mismatch Media, Nothing, Forever has captivated the internet because of its stilted hilarity and technoabsurdism. A 24/7/365 show livestreaming on the watchmeforever Twitch channel, Nothing, Forever is a sitcom-like Seinfeld-esque comedy about four friends talking about nothing in between bits of stand-up and silence. The show is entirely operated by machine-learning technologies, including DALL-E, OpenAI GPT-3, Stable Diffusion, and others. So, as Larry Feinberg (voxel Jerry Seinfeld) and AI friends—Elaine (Yvonne Torres), George (Fred Kastopolous), and Kramer (Zoltan Kakler)—all sit around a New York-looking apartment, everything is generative. And thus, (ideally) no two jokes or scenarios would ever reappear as the show went on.

