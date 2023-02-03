Read full article on original website
Kotaku
Popular Elden Ring Ending Proves Players Are Thirsty For Ranni
FromSoftware’s mammoth role-playing game Elden Ring features six different endings, all with their own proportions of esotericism. The Age of Fracture ending, for example, really only requires you to beat the game, while other endings like the Age of Duskborn or Blessing of Despair need you to follow a series of obscure steps to get a rune that unlocks them. None of the six endings, however, are quite as nebulous and complicated as the Age of Stars ending, which PC Gamer noticed that, bizarrely, more Steam players have unlocked than the standard ending.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kotaku
As More Games Disappear Forever, John Carmack Has Some Great Advice About Preservation
Doom co-creator John Carmack, legendary game designer, rocket guy and VR enthusiast, left Meta/Facebook late last year after a decade working on the company’s virtual reality efforts. Just because he’s gone, though, doesn’t mean the company’s decisions are out of his thoughts. Accompanying the news last...
Kotaku
PS5 Subreddit Doesn’t Want Players To Bring Up Harry Potter Author
Hogwarts Legacy drops on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, with ports coming to the Nintendo Switch and last-gen consoles later this year. However, if you were hoping to discuss the context surrounding the action RPG—that is, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and her damaging transphobic rhetoric—on the official PS5 subreddit, well, you’re out of luck there.
Kotaku
If You Like HBO’s The Last Of Us, Here’s How To Catch Up On The Series
So, you’ve been watching The Last of Us on HBO and are thinking about getting into the larger franchise? While it does seem pretty straightforward, there’s a bit of external media worth checking out to get the full sense of the series. Here’s a rundown on how to get the full Last of Us experience.
Kotaku
Genshin Impact Characters As Valentine Dates, Ranked
As the local Genshin Impact scholar at Kotaku, it is my solemn responsibility to compile a list of most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes on this most sacred Feast of Saint Valentine. This is not a favorite five-star character list. It’s a sad fact of life that people with fascinating backstories...
Kotaku
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
Dragon Age fans have been waiting for updates on the latest action-RPG in the series, for years, only to receive the barest breadcrumbs. Last October, BioWare announced that the game was fully playable from beginning to end, but it hasn’t shown off any video or screenshots. But finally, thanks to an anonymous leaker who received 20 minutes of gameplay video, a small portion has been shared online. Now they’re all over the internet.
Kotaku
Twitch's Popular AI-Powered Seinfeld Show Gets Banned For Transphobia
In an unfortunate turn of events, the AI Seinfeld show that’s been all over Twitch has been hit with the ban hammer for some terribly transphobic “jokes.”. Created by the media lab Mismatch Media, Nothing, Forever has captivated the internet because of its stilted hilarity and technoabsurdism. A 24/7/365 show livestreaming on the watchmeforever Twitch channel, Nothing, Forever is a sitcom-like Seinfeld-esque comedy about four friends talking about nothing in between bits of stand-up and silence. The show is entirely operated by machine-learning technologies, including DALL-E, OpenAI GPT-3, Stable Diffusion, and others. So, as Larry Feinberg (voxel Jerry Seinfeld) and AI friends—Elaine (Yvonne Torres), George (Fred Kastopolous), and Kramer (Zoltan Kakler)—all sit around a New York-looking apartment, everything is generative. And thus, (ideally) no two jokes or scenarios would ever reappear as the show went on.
Kotaku
Pedro Pascal Stars In Excellent Mario Kart x HBO Sketch
When I see news that Saturday Night Live has released another sketch dedicated to the Mario Kart franchise, I get flashbacks. I think we all remember the frankly quite frightening episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2021 where the world’s second-richest man and currently the world’s most punishing poster Elon Musk hosted. It wasn’t just unfunny because he was there (although his first-time-speaking-to-humans delivery definitely didn’t help), but it almost felt like every sketch he appeared in was specifically designed in a lab to trigger a fight-or-flight response to anyone who watched.
Kotaku
Get Ready For A Surprise 40 Minute Nintendo Direct
Nintendo dropped the news suddenly this morning: it will host its next Nintendo Direct livestream at 5 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 8. Oh, OK!. The video game company did not include much information on what to expect, just a baseline. The livestream will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023,” it said on Twitter.
Kotaku
Who Are Kathleen And Perry In HBO’s The Last Of Us?
If you played The Last of Us game and are watching HBO’s TV adaptation, you probably saw a couple of characters in this week’s episode and wondered, “Who the hell are these people?” That’s because these characters weren’t in the original game, but there’s a reason you might have thought you recognized one of them, as he is portrayed by an actor from the game.
Kotaku
Assassin's Creed Wins Grammy, Presenter Absolutely Butchers The Pronunciation [Update]
For the first time ever, tonight’s Grammy awards featured a category just for video game soundtracks. And the first ever winner in this new category was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed. Congratulations! A momentous occasion for everyone involved, but for the rest of us, also a very funny moment of live television.
Kotaku
Xbox Just Dropped A Gorgeous New Galaxy-Inspired Controller
You can keep your console wars, I just want the pretty peripherals. Xbox keeps providing them with their latest controller color scheme, Stellar Shift, and I can’t help but wonder if Xbox looked at the space-themed PlayStation controllers from a few years back and went, “Yeahhhh, we can do that better.”
Kotaku
World's First Anime AMV Creator Has Passed Away
James Kaposztas, the man behind the world’s first-ever AMV (anime music video), has passed away. Kaposztas’ passing was confirmed in a Tweet on Sunday by Anime.com Inc. publisher and co-founder, Michael Pinto. According to Anime News Network, Kaposzas created his first AMV by hooking up two VCRs together to sync scenes from the sci-fi anime Space Battleship Yamato with The Beatles’ song “All You Need Is Love” back in 1982 when he was a 21-year-old college student. Kaposztas would later upload footage of his first AMV, and four other AMVs, to his YouTube channel. In life, Kaposztas was a staffer at Otakon, one of the world’s largest anime and video game conventions, for 22 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Kotaku
Overwatch 2’s New Season Event Transforms Doomfist Into One Punch Man
Which anime studio will actually work on One Punch Man season 3 might still be up in the air, but what we know for damn sure is that the mega-popular anime is making its way to Overwatch 2. Today the Overwatch team announced that its villain, Doomfist, is turning over...
Kotaku
Twitch, YouTube Streamers Raise Big Funds For Syria-Turkey Earthquake Relief
Twitch isn’t just a place where artificial intelligence festers and drama proliferates. It’s also a useful organizational platform for raising awareness around and funds for various global causes, which is exactly what a handful of big-name streamers, like Ben “CohhCarnage” Cassell and Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker, are using it for in the wake of the calamitous earthquakes that have devastated Syria and Turkey in recent days.
