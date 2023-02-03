ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Warming center will open on Friday, Saturday in Ravenna

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
A warming center offering people shelter from the cold will open Friday and Saturday at The Haven of Portage County.

Anne Marie Noble, executive director of The Haven, said the warming center will open at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The center will operate in the common area of the shelter, located at 2645 state Route 59 in Ravenna Township. They will leave at 8 a.m.

Those who enter will not be subject to the same background checks required for longer-term residents, and will have access to showers and laundry.

Volunteers are needed for all shifts and all times. Those who wish to volunteer should call the Haven at 330-235-8600 or visit the Haven's website for information for a volunteer application.

Donations of hot soup, sandwich supplies, cereal also are welcome. The Haven also asked for coffee donations.

