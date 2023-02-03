ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

ECB hearing on alleged racism at Yorkshire descends into chaos as trio pull out

By Simon Burnton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nk61N_0kbUTPzm00
Azeem Rafiq in front of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee at the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s drawn-out disciplinary process concerning allegations of historical racism at Yorkshire is threatening to descend into chaos after Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and John Blain withdrew from proceedings. Their decision means that when the delayed hearings of the Cricket Discipline Commission finally take place no more than two of the seven individuals whose cases it will consider will present a defence.

Bresnan, Hoggard and Blain respectively played 163, 102 and 15 first-class games for Yorkshire, and join the county’s former captain and head coach, Andrew Gale, in withdrawing their cooperation. Gale announced his decision to do so last June, saying: “I have no faith that a fair and just outcome will be the result if I engage in the process … I believe that we are being put forward as scapegoats and I simply will not cooperate in that process.”

Related: A rancid melody has been directed at Azeem Rafiq but he’s not the only target | Jonathan Liew

It has been reported that the latest withdrawals were also prompted by a belief that the individuals will not receive a fair hearing. Only Michael Vaughan, Gary Ballance and Richard Pyrah remain involved in the process, but Ballance has accepted all charges against him and is not required to attend.

There is no suggestion that the CDC will cancel its hearings, and Bresnan, Hoggard, Blain and Gale can all have sanctions imposed in absentia. As former cricketers the potential punishments are limited to a caution as to their future conduct, a reprimand, or a “fine without limit”. Of the individuals charged by the CDC only Ballance remains active in the game, but he was released by Yorkshire in December and has transferred his international allegiance to Zimbabwe – making his second international debut against Ireland last month – and the CDC’s jurisdiction is limited to domestic cricket.

In a statement on Friday the ECB said: “Individuals are entitled to choose not to participate in the hearings if they wish, but the cases will still be heard in their absence and we are satisfied that the disciplinary process in this matter has been both rigorous and fair. The ECB’s investigation and disciplinary process has been overseen by an independent committee and specialist leading King’s Counsel.

“As with any case before the Cricket Discipline Commission, defendants are entitled to a fair hearing by an independent and experienced CDC Panel where they can call witnesses, and they can also challenge the evidence in support of the charge, including through cross-examination of the ECB’s witnesses. It is entirely the decision of defendants if they choose not to take advantage of this opportunity. At the end of the hearing it is for the independent CDC Panel, not the ECB, to determine guilt or otherwise and any sanction.”

The CDC had been due to meet last November to consider the cases of seven individuals as well as Yorkshire, but the hearings were postponed until this year – they are expected to be scheduled in March – following the highly contested decision to hold them in public. The CDC usually holds hearings in private before publishing its decisions, but made an exception in this case because of the public interest it had generated and despite protests from many of those involved including the ECB themselves, much of whose evidence was gained on condition that the sources would not be publicly named.

The decision was, however, welcomed by Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racist abuse while at the club had prompted the inquiry. “Such openness is vital if the sport is to learn from previous mistakes and root out institutional racism,” he wrote. “I believe this decision is in the best interests of cricket and I confirm that I will give evidence at the hearing.”

The ECB announced the charges last June, though they did not name any of those involved, whose identities have since been published in the media or made public during Rafiq’s testimony to the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport select committee.

In a statement on Friday Rafiq said: “Over the past two years I have been vindicated time and again. This has included a legal investigation that confirmed I was a victim of racial harassment and bullying; a Yorkshire commissioned panel that concluded I suffered discrimination; numerous apologies, both public and private, from people who witnessed or were involved in this behaviour; and others have come forward to confirm the culture in the wider game. It is regrettable that these defendants are not willing to go to a public hearing and face what happened.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The Yorkshire racism scandal: how did we get here and what’s next?

Last June, after a “thorough and complex investigation”, the England and Wales Cricket Board charged seven individuals, then unnamed, and Yorkshire Cricket Club with bringing the game into disrepute regarding allegations of historic racism. The individuals were later identified as Gary Ballance, John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Richard Pyrah and Michael Vaughan, all former players and coaches at Yorkshire. Their cases were to be heard by the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission and now a date has been set: the hearings will run from 1 to 9 March.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
The Guardian

It’s not ‘wokery’ or snowflakes strangling free expression in universities – it’s the Conservative party

It was recently announced that the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is due to appoint the UK’s first “free speech tsar” in order to combat the apparent epidemic of cancel culture in England’s universities. At a time when the newspapers are filled with stories of strikes and shortages, and of the most vulnerable people in society having to endure extreme hardship, talk of the “death of free speech” must be like music to the ears of those in power.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy