ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

South Lakeland Aldi set to open this month

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTn9b_0kbUTOMH00

The opening date for the new low-cost Aldi grocery store in South Lakeland has been set for Feb. 16, the grocery chain announced on its website.

The new location, which will offer a small store experience and typically only one brand, is at 4532 Florida Ave. S.

Sold:Mosaic sells Streamsong Resort for $160 million

Publix not no. 1 in Florida?:Viral post showing Safeway as favorite ticks off fans

In addition to its two drug-store-sized Lakeland outlets, its three other stores in Polk County are in Auburndale, Haines City and Winter Haven.

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout the United States in the last 10 years, an Aldi press release said. The small format store is typically about 12,000 square feet.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City regional vice president for ALDI in the press release.

Known for its affordable groceries, the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running.

Aldi is also known for selling one brand of most food categories, including gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, as well as cheese and wine selections. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI finds like candles, seasonal food and home goods.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers with more than 2,200 stores across 38 states, putting ALDI close to having the third-largest number of stores in the grocery category.

Paul Nutcher can be reached at pnutcher@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Two coyotes spotted chasing North Carrollwood family's cat in driveway

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - A homeowner's security camera caught two coyotes chasing after their family cat in North Carrollwood near Lake Magdalene early Friday morning. Coyote mating season is from January to March which is why wildlife trapper Dustin Hooper says pet owners should be cautious about leaving their cats or dogs outside. He said mating season is when they're the most active.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
995qyk.com

Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy